UNOFFICIAL API for zhihu.
This projects implements only basic data interfaces, meaning that you should implement your own logical code (by using this project) if you want a crawler/spider.
See doc.
$ npm install zhihu-api
const fs = require('fs')
const api = require('zhihu-api')()
// cookie must be set before any request
api.cookie(fs.readFileSync('./cookie'))
api.user('zhihuadmin')
.profile()
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.trace)
which outputs:
{
"id": "3d198a56310c02c4a83efb9f4a4c027e",
"name": "知乎小管家",
"type": "people",
"userType": "people",
"urlToken": "zhihuadmin",
"gender": 0,
"messageThreadToken": "6479654600",
"avatarUrl": "https://pic3.zhimg.com/34bf96bf5584ac4b5264bd7ed4fdbc5a_is.jpg",
"coverUrl": "",
"headline": "欢迎反馈问题和建议！",
"description": "",
"isBindSina": true,
"showSinaWeibo": true,
"sinaWeiboUrl": "http://weibo.com/u/5192295756",
"badge": [{
"type": "identity",
"description": "知乎官方帐号"
}],
"followerCount": 47741,
"followingCount": 4,
"questionCount": 7,
"answerCount": 49,
"articlesCount": 26,
"markedAnswersCount": 0,
"markedAnswersText": "",
"followingTopicCount": 8,
"followingQuestionCount": 90,
"followingColumnsCount": 0,
"followingFavlistsCount": 0,
"favoriteCount": 0,
"favoritedCount": 3711,
"thankedCount": 3871,
"hostedLiveCount": 0,
"participatedLiveCount": 0,
"logsCount": 84,
"voteupCount": 77180,
"accountStatus": [],
"isForceRenamed": false,
"isActive": 1,
"business": {
"id": "19550517",
"type": "topic",
"name": "互联网"
},
"locations": [{
"id": "19550828",
"type": "topic",
"name": "北京"
}],
"educations": [],
"employments": [{
"company": {
"id": "19550228",
"type": "topic",
"name": "知乎"
},
"job": {
"id": "19625808",
"type": "topic",
"name": "社区管理"
}
}]
}