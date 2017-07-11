openbase logo
za

zhihu-api

by Alex Sun
2.4.3

Unofficial API for zhihu.

Readme

zhihu API

node npm npm Travis

UNOFFICIAL API for zhihu.

This projects implements only basic data interfaces, meaning that you should implement your own logical code (by using this project) if you want a crawler/spider.

See doc.

Install

$ npm install zhihu-api

Quick Start

const fs = require('fs')
const api = require('zhihu-api')()

// cookie must be set before any request
api.cookie(fs.readFileSync('./cookie'))

api.user('zhihuadmin')
    .profile()
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.trace)

which outputs:

{
    "id": "3d198a56310c02c4a83efb9f4a4c027e",
    "name": "知乎小管家",
    "type": "people",
    "userType": "people",
    "urlToken": "zhihuadmin",
    "gender": 0,
    "messageThreadToken": "6479654600",
    "avatarUrl": "https://pic3.zhimg.com/34bf96bf5584ac4b5264bd7ed4fdbc5a_is.jpg",
    "coverUrl": "",
    "headline": "欢迎反馈问题和建议！",
    "description": "",
    "isBindSina": true,
    "showSinaWeibo": true,
    "sinaWeiboUrl": "http://weibo.com/u/5192295756",
    "badge": [{
        "type": "identity",
        "description": "知乎官方帐号"
    }],
    "followerCount": 47741,
    "followingCount": 4,
    "questionCount": 7,
    "answerCount": 49,
    "articlesCount": 26,
    "markedAnswersCount": 0,
    "markedAnswersText": "",
    "followingTopicCount": 8,
    "followingQuestionCount": 90,
    "followingColumnsCount": 0,
    "followingFavlistsCount": 0,
    "favoriteCount": 0,
    "favoritedCount": 3711,
    "thankedCount": 3871,
    "hostedLiveCount": 0,
    "participatedLiveCount": 0,
    "logsCount": 84,
    "voteupCount": 77180,
    "accountStatus": [],
    "isForceRenamed": false,
    "isActive": 1,
    "business": {
        "id": "19550517",
        "type": "topic",
        "name": "互联网"
    },
    "locations": [{
        "id": "19550828",
        "type": "topic",
        "name": "北京"
    }],
    "educations": [],
    "employments": [{
        "company": {
            "id": "19550228",
            "type": "topic",
            "name": "知乎"
        },
        "job": {
            "id": "19625808",
            "type": "topic",
            "name": "社区管理"
        }
    }]
}

License

MIT

