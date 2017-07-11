zhihu API

UNOFFICIAL API for zhihu.

This projects implements only basic data interfaces, meaning that you should implement your own logical code (by using this project) if you want a crawler/spider.

See doc.

Install

$ npm install zhihu-api

Quick Start

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const api = require ( 'zhihu-api' )() api.cookie(fs.readFileSync( './cookie' )) api.user( 'zhihuadmin' ) .profile() .then( console .log) .catch( console .trace)

which outputs:

{ "id" : "3d198a56310c02c4a83efb9f4a4c027e" , "name" : "知乎小管家" , "type" : "people" , "userType" : "people" , "urlToken" : "zhihuadmin" , "gender" : 0 , "messageThreadToken" : "6479654600" , "avatarUrl" : "https://pic3.zhimg.com/34bf96bf5584ac4b5264bd7ed4fdbc5a_is.jpg" , "coverUrl" : "" , "headline" : "欢迎反馈问题和建议！" , "description" : "" , "isBindSina" : true , "showSinaWeibo" : true , "sinaWeiboUrl" : "http://weibo.com/u/5192295756" , "badge" : [{ "type" : "identity" , "description" : "知乎官方帐号" }], "followerCount" : 47741 , "followingCount" : 4 , "questionCount" : 7 , "answerCount" : 49 , "articlesCount" : 26 , "markedAnswersCount" : 0 , "markedAnswersText" : "" , "followingTopicCount" : 8 , "followingQuestionCount" : 90 , "followingColumnsCount" : 0 , "followingFavlistsCount" : 0 , "favoriteCount" : 0 , "favoritedCount" : 3711 , "thankedCount" : 3871 , "hostedLiveCount" : 0 , "participatedLiveCount" : 0 , "logsCount" : 84 , "voteupCount" : 77180 , "accountStatus" : [], "isForceRenamed" : false , "isActive" : 1 , "business" : { "id" : "19550517" , "type" : "topic" , "name" : "互联网" }, "locations" : [{ "id" : "19550828" , "type" : "topic" , "name" : "北京" }], "educations" : [], "employments" : [{ "company" : { "id" : "19550228" , "type" : "topic" , "name" : "知乎" }, "job" : { "id" : "19625808" , "type" : "topic" , "name" : "社区管理" } }] }

License

MIT