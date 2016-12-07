知乎数据 API 接口 (node.js)

知乎已经更新为 https, 本项目 \< 1.0.0 不能再使用了. 请升级

根据这些接口获取到知乎的数据，包括以下接口：

欢迎贡献代码，一起完善知乎的接口

Getting Started

DEMO

let zhihu = require ( 'zhihu' ); let username = 'shanejs' ; zhihu.User.info(username).then( function ( user ) { console .log(user); });

Usage

User API

根据用户名获取到用户的简要信息， username 为用户的唯一标识，参见个人主页的 url，或者设置中的个性域名（只能修改一次）。

比如请求这个用户 shanelau (zhihu.com/people/shanelau):

let zhihu = require ( 'zhihu' ); let name = 'shanelau' ; zhihu.User.info(name).then( function ( user ) { console .log(user); });

请求成功将会返回：

{ answer : 5 , post : 0 , follower : 456 , profileUrl : 'https://www.zhihu.com/people/shanelau1021' , name : '狂飙蜗牛' , sex : 'male' }

用户的提问列表 @TODO

用户的回答列表 @TODO

用户关注的专栏 @TODO

用户关注的话题信息 @TODO

Post API

获取专栏文章的详细信息

postUrl 文章的url地址

Example

zhihu.Post.info(postUrl).then( function ( data ) { });

Result

Object

example

获取专栏文章列表

name 专栏的英文名字， 例如：'bigertech'

专栏的英文名字， 例如：'bigertech' config 可选，{object} ,默认值如下

{ limit : 10 offset : 0 }

Example

demo

获取专栏文章的点赞者的详细信息

postUrl 专栏文章的url地址

专栏文章的url地址 config 可选，配置对象，默认 {limit:10, offset:10}

Result

用户数组。结构与User.info接口返回的一致。

{Array} //User

获取专栏的信息

name 专栏的名字，比如 bigertech

Result

{ followersCount : 22614 , description : '' , creator : { bio : '魅族营销中心招募设计师' , hash : '29c3654588fd4246bb90cbd345242d65' , description : '' , profileUrl : 'http://www.zhihu.com/people/linan' , avatar : { id : '24f3a654b' , template : 'http://pic2.zhimg.com/{id}\_{size}.jpg' }, slug : 'linan' , name : '李楠' }, topics : [], href : '/api/columns/bigertech' , acceptSubmission : true , slug : 'bigertech' , name : '笔戈科技' , url : '/bigertech' , avatar : { id : 'a4bf61d95' , template : 'http://pic3.zhimg.com/{id}\_{size}.jpg' }, commentPermission : 'anyone' , following : false , postsCount : 173 , canPost : false , activateAuthorRequested : false }

获取专栏文章的评论信息

postUrl 专栏文章的url地址

专栏文章的url地址 config 可选，配置对象，默认 {limit:10, offset:10}

zhihu.Post.comments( `https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/24241616?refer=chenyuz` ).then( function ( comments ) { console .log(comments); });

Result

评论数组

[ { liked: false , inReplyToCommentId: 0 , featured: false , href: '/api/posts/24241616/comments/199226760' , reviewing: false , disliked: false , dislikesCount: 0 , id: 199226760 , author: { profileUrl: 'https://www.zhihu.com/people/xu-xing-62-43' , bio: '' , hash: '6954117908c91a1c2897e466fc0545af' , uid: 647461616195604500 , isOrg: false , description: '' , isOrgWhiteList: false , slug: 'xu-xing-62-43' , avatar: [Object], name: 'SP fan' }, content: 'ins即视感' , createdTime: '2016-12-07T21:56:25+08:00' , collapsed: false , likesCount: 1 }, ... ... ]

Answer API

用 answerId 获取这个回答的点赞者。注意 answerId 与 url_token 的区别， answerId 可以在 DOM Tree 中找到，具体的对应关系仍在探索中。知乎的一篇回答的 URL 结构一般是：

@TODO 实现知乎支持的更多参数，比如 offset 等

Question API

获取该问题的回答列表

let Question = require ( 'zhihu' ).Question; Question.answers( '19557271' ); Question.answers( '19557271' , 10 ); Question.answers({ token : '19557271' , offset : 10 });

Collection API

问题的收藏列表

url : http://www.zhihu.com/collection/25547043?page=1

获取所有的页面数据,遍历所有的页面

Collection.getAllPageData(url);

获取某一页的页面数据

let url = 'http://www.zhihu.com/collection/25547043?page=1' ; Collection.getDataByPage(url);

获取改收藏列表的分页信息

{ pages : 总页数， current： 当前页面 }

Topic API

根据话题id获取该话题下的问题，话题id为唯一标识，参见话题的url

topicID 话题的ID

Example

请求这个话题：生活、艺术、文化与活动 topicID 为 19778317

let topicID = '19778317' ; zhihu.Topic.getTopicByID(topicID).then( function ( result ) { console .log(result); });

Result

参数说明

{ name : '生活、艺术、文化与活动' , page : 1 , totalPage : 47242 , questions : { '0' : { title : '为什么很多人能接受有过长期恋爱经历，却不能接受有过婚姻的人？' , url : 'http://www.zhihu.com/question/27816723' , postTime : '41 秒前' }, '19' : { title : '360卫士在C盘为什么不可以删掉？' , url : 'http://www.zhihu.com/question/27816632' , postTime : '5 分钟前' } } }

贡献者

shanelau Ivan Jiang (iplus26) sunchenguang

更新记录

修复 https 问题 修改部分bug 加入 jscs 格式化代码风格

新增收藏列表的数据抓取 查询某个收藏下的所有数据和分页数据

LICENSE

MIT