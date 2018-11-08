Zeu.js is JavaScript library featuring a collection of prebuilt visualization components for building real-time TV dashboard, monitoring UI and IoT web interface.
From dist
<script src="zeu.min.js"></script>
NPM
npm i zeu
CDN
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/zeu"></script>
Let's build our first Zeu component!
<!-- Include zeu.js. -->
<script src="zeu.min.js"></script>
<!-- Create a canvas. -->
<canvas id="text-meter" width="200" height="100"></canvas>
<script>
// Create a Zeu TextMeter.
var textMeter = new zeu.TextMeter('text-meter');
// Update display and percentage value.
textMeter.displayValue = 'ZEU';
textMeter.value = 50;
</script>
Done! Explore the Introduction page to get started.
From source
npm run build