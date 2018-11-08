openbase logo
zeu

zeu

by Zhonglu
1.3.2 (see all)

A JavaScript library for real-time visualization

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Real-time

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Zeu.js

Build Status license: MIT npm version

Zeu.js is JavaScript library featuring a collection of prebuilt visualization components for building real-time TV dashboard, monitoring UI and IoT web interface.

What's New (v1.3.1)

System 002

system-002

Installation

From dist

<script src="zeu.min.js"></script>

NPM

npm i zeu

CDN

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/zeu"></script>

Quick Start

Let's build our first Zeu component!

<!-- Include zeu.js. -->
<script src="zeu.min.js"></script>
<!-- Create a canvas. -->
<canvas id="text-meter" width="200" height="100"></canvas>
<script>
  // Create a Zeu TextMeter.
  var textMeter = new zeu.TextMeter('text-meter');
  // Update display and percentage value.
  textMeter.displayValue = 'ZEU';
  textMeter.value = 50;
</script>

text-meter

Done! Explore the Introduction page to get started.

v1.0.0

Components

My Command Center

Documentation

Build

From source

npm run build

License

MIT

