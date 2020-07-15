What is Zetta?

Zetta is an open source, API-first, Node.js-based platform for the Internet of Things. To learn more about Zetta now, jump to Introduction to Zetta on the Zetta doc wiki.

Key concepts

On the Zetta Doc wiki, you'll find a conceptual overview, getting started tutorials, the API reference, and other topics to help you build Zetta projects.

Getting started with Zetta

The Zetta Quick Start is the quintessential "Hello World" project for Zetta. Learn how to install Zetta, create a new Zetta project, fire up a Zetta server, and call a Zetta API. It just takes a few minutes!

Installing Zetta

You can install Zetta by cloning it from GitHub or using NPM:

Clone from GitHub

git clone git@github.com:zettajs/zetta.git && cd zetta npm install

NPM

npm install zetta

Docs

The Zetta Doc Wiki is where you'll find all of the documentation for Zetta, including overviews, tutorials, and reference content.

You can also visit the Zetta site at http://zettajs.org/ project recipes, event information, community links, and more.

Community

The supportive Zetta community is steadily growing. We have channels where you can interact with the Zetta team directly as well as with other Zetta enthusiasts.

Issues

You can file issues on our GitHub issues page.

License

MIT