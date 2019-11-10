JavaScript Set() as it should be.
ECMAScript 6 sets have no methods for computing the union (∪), intersection (∩) or difference (⊖).
Zet is an extension of ES6
Set and comes with all its functionality included with extra set logic.
The API is similar to how sets work in Python.
Additions to the default ECMAScript 6 set
Additionally, this module is delivered as:
dist/zet.mjs
dist/zet.js
dist/zet.umd.js
$ npm install --save zet
import Zet from 'zet';
let a = new Zet([1, 2, 3]);
let b = new Zet([3, 4, 5]);
let c = new Zet([2, 3, 4]);
Zet.union(a, b);
//=> [Zet] {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}
a.union(b, c);
//=> [Zet] {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}
a.intersection(b);
//=> [Zet] {3}
a.symmetricDifference(c);
//=> [Zet] {1, 4}
a.subset(b);
//=> false
a.filter(i => i % 2);
//=> [Zet] {1, 3}
Returns:
Zet
Returns the Zet instance.
Zet extends
Set() and inherit all its functionality, like
has(),
size() etc.
Returns:
zet
Static variadic function that return a new set with elements from all other
sets.
Type:
Zet|Set
Two or more sets of type
Zet or
Set.
Returns:
zet
Static variadic function that return a new set with elements common to
this and all other
sets.
Type:
Zet|Set
Two or more sets of type
Zet or
Set.
Returns:
zet
Returns the difference between two or more sets. The order of the sets matters. Sets are differentiated against the first argument/set.
Type:
Zet|Set
Two or more sets of type
Zet or
Set.
Returns:
zet
Static function that return a new set with elements in either setA or setB but not both.
Type:
Zet|Set
Set A of type
Zet or
Set.
Type:
Zet|Set
Set B of type
Zet or
Set.
Returns:
Boolean
Test whether every element in
setB is in
setA.
Type:
Zet|Set
Set of type
Zet or
Set.
Type:
Zet|Set
Set of type
Zet or
Set.
Returns:
Boolean
Test whether every element in
setA is in
setB.
Type:
Zet|Set
Set of type
Zet or
Set.
Type:
Zet|Set
Set of type
Zet or
Set.
Returns:
Zet|Set
Creates a set with the results of calling the provided function on every element.
Type:
Zet|Set
Set of type
Zet or
Set.
Type:
Function
Function that produces an element of the new set.
Returns:
Zet|Set
Creates a set with all elements that pass the test implemented by the provided function.
Type:
Zet|Set
It is the set going to be examined.
Type:
Function
It is a predicate, to test each element of the set.
Returns:
Number
Reduces the set to a single value, by executing the provided function for each element in the set (from left-to-right).
Type:
Zet|Set
Set of type
Zet or
Set.
Type:
Function
Function to be executed for each element in the set.
Type:
Number
Optional. A value to be passed to the function as the initial value.
Returns:
zet
Variadic method that return a new set with elements from
this and all other
sets.
Type:
Zet|Set
One or more sets of type
Zet or
Set.
Returns:
zet
Variadic method that return a new set with elements common to
this and all other
sets.
Type:
Zet|Set
One or more sets of type
Zet or
Set.
Returns:
zet
Variadic method tht return a new set with elements in
this that are not in the other
sets.
Type:
Zet|Set
One or more sets of type
Zet or
Set.
Returns:
zet
Method that return a new set with elements in either
this or
other but not both. This is also known as xor.
Type:
Zet|Set
Set of type
Zet or
Set.
Returns:
Boolean
Test whether every element in the set is in
other.
Type:
Zet|Set
Set of type
Zet or
Set.
Returns:
Boolean
Test whether every element in
other is in the set.
Type:
Zet|Set
Set of type
Zet or
Set.
Returns:
Zet|Set
Creates a set with the results of calling the provided function on every element.
Type:
Function
Function that produces an element of the new set.
Returns:
Zet|Set
Creates a set with all elements that pass the test implemented by the provided function.
Type:
Function
It is a predicate, to test each element of the set.
Returns:
Number
Reduces the set to a single value, by executing the provided function for each element in the set (from left-to-right).
Type:
Function
Function to be executed for each element in the set.
Type:
Number
Optional. A value to be passed to the function as the initial value.
MIT © Terkel Gjervig