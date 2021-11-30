ZeroRPC is a communication layer for distributed systems. zerorpc-node is a port of the original ZeroRPC for node.js. We have full client and server support for version 3 of the protocol, and clients/servers written in the Python version can communicate transparently with those written in node.js. This project is in alpha.

To install the package:

Make sure you have ZeroMQ installed.

Then:

npm install zerorpc

If you get the error Package libzmq was not found after making sure ZeroMQ is installed, take a look at the fix for zeromq.node. If you get the error Unable to load shared library <<path to zeromq.node>>/binding.node , make sure you run ldconfig. If that still doesn't work, check out this ticket.

Servers

To create a new server:

var zerorpc = require ( "zerorpc" ); var server = new zerorpc.Server(context [, heartbeat]);

The constructor takes in a context object with the functions to expose over RPC. Only functions that do not have a leading underscore will be exposed. Each exposed method must take in a callback as the last argument. This callback is called as callback(error, response, more) when there is a new update, where error is an error object or string, response is the new update, and more is a boolean specifying whether new updates will be available later. error , response , and more default to falsy values, so e.g. simply calling callback() closes an open stream, since more is false by default. Constructor also takes a heartbeat parameter that specifies the interval that the server should ping clients to let them know it is active.

Events:

error - When an error occurs.

Methods:

bind(endpoint) - Binds the server to the specified ZeroMQ endpoint.

- Binds the server to the specified ZeroMQ endpoint. connect(endpoint) - Connects the server to the specified ZeroMQ endpoint.

- Connects the server to the specified ZeroMQ endpoint. close() - Closes the ZeroMQ socket.

Full example:

var zerorpc = require ( "zerorpc" ); var server = new zerorpc.Server({ addMan : function ( sentence, reply ) { reply( null , sentence + ", man!" ); }, add42 : function ( n, reply ) { reply( null , n + 42 ); }, iter : function ( from, to, step, reply ) { for (i= from ; i<to; i+=step) { reply( null , i, true ); } reply(); } }); server.bind( "tcp://0.0.0.0:4242" ); server.on( "error" , function ( error ) { console .error( "RPC server error:" , error); });

Clients

To create a new client:

var zerorpc = require ( "zerorpc" ); var client = new zerorpc.Client(options);

The constructor optionally takes in an options object. Allowable options:

timeout (number) - Sets the number of seconds to wait for a response before considering the call timed out. Defaults to 30.

(number) - Sets the number of seconds to wait for a response before considering the call timed out. Defaults to 30. heartbeatInterval (number) - Sets the number of milliseconds to send send heartbeats to connected servers. Defaults to 5000ms.

Events:

error - When an error occurs.

Methods:

bind(endpoint) - Binds the client to the specified ZeroMQ endpoint.

- Binds the client to the specified ZeroMQ endpoint. connect(endpoint) - Connects the client to the specified ZeroMQ endpoint.

- Connects the client to the specified ZeroMQ endpoint. close() - Closes the ZeroMQ socket.

- Closes the ZeroMQ socket. invoke(method, arguments..., callback) - Invokes a remote method. method is the method name. arguments are a list of arguments passed to the method, if there are no arguments then this argument is omitted callback is a method to call when there is an update. This callback is called as callback(error, response, more) , where error is an error object, response is the new update, and more is a boolean specifying whether new updates will be available later (i.e. whether the response is streaming).

- Invokes a remote method.

Full example: