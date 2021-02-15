This library is no longer maintained as it is no longer necessary for modern web development. If you want your frontend JavaScript to manipulate the clipboard, please look into the new HTML Clipboard API (various docs available on MDN) or a small convenience wrapper around it like clipboard.js. Thanks for all your support, this project was a labor of love for many years. ❤️

This master branch contains the v2.x codebase for ZeroClipboard! For the v1.x codebase, see the 1.x-master branch instead.

ZeroClipboard

The ZeroClipboard library provides an easy way to copy text to the clipboard using an invisible Adobe Flash movie and a JavaScript interface. The "Zero" signifies that the library is invisible and the user interface is left entirely up to you.

This is achieved by automatically floating the invisible movie on top of a DOM element of your choice. Standard mouse events are even propagated out to your DOM element, so you can still have rollover and mousedown effects.

Setup

To setup the project for local development start with these commands in your terminal.

$ git clone https://github.com/zeroclipboard/zeroclipboard.git $ cd zeroclipboard/ $ npm install -g grunt-cli $ npm install $ grunt

Development

Before submitting a pull request you'll need to validate, build, and test your code. Run the default grunt task in your terminal.

$ grunt

Testing

If you just want to run the tests, run grunt test.

$ grunt test

Limitations

User Interaction Required

Due to browser and Flash security restrictions, this clipboard injection can ONLY occur when the user clicks on the invisible Flash movie. A simulated click event from JavaScript will not suffice as this would enable clipboard poisoning.

Other Limitations

For a complete list of limitations, see docs/instructions.md#limitations.

On that page, you will also find an explanation of why ZeroClipboard will NOT work by default on code playground sites like JSFiddle, JSBin, and CodePen, as well as the appropriate "View" URLs to use on those sites in order to allow ZeroClipboard to work.

Simple Example

< html > < body > < button id = "copy-button" data-clipboard-text = "Copy Me!" title = "Click to copy me." > Copy to Clipboard </ button > < script src = "ZeroClipboard.js" > </ script > < script src = "main.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

var client = new ZeroClipboard( document .getElementById( "copy-button" ) ); client.on( "ready" , function ( readyEvent ) { client.on( "aftercopy" , function ( event ) { event.target.style.display = "none" ; alert( "Copied text to clipboard: " + event.data[ "text/plain" ] ); } ); } );

See docs/instructions.md for more advanced options in using the library on your site. See docs/api/ZeroClipboard.md for the complete API documentation.

Here is a working test page where you can try out ZeroClipboard in your browser.

Testing ZeroClipboard Locally

To test the page demo page locally, clone the website repo.

Support

This library is fully compatible with Flash Player 11.0.0 and above, which requires that the clipboard copy operation be initiated by a user click event inside the Flash movie. This is achieved by automatically floating the invisible movie on top of a DOM element of your choice. Standard mouse events are even propagated out to your DOM element, so you can still have rollover and mousedown effects with just a little extra effort.

ZeroClipboard v2.x is expected to work in IE9+ and all of the evergreen browsers. Although support for IE7 & IE8 was officially dropped in v2.0.0 , it was actually still technically supported through v2.0.2 .

Releases

Starting with version 1.1.7, ZeroClipboard uses semantic versioning.

License

MIT © James M. Greene Jon Rohan