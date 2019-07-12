Zero-width-lib is a library for manipulating zero width characters (ZWC), which are non-printing and invisible chars.

The common usage of ZWC includes fingerprinting confidential text, embedding hidden text and escaping from string matching (i.e. regex)...

The lib is inspired by this great medium article and got the following features:

💯stable & cover full test cases 😆support full width Unicode chars ⚡️dependencies & performance considered 📦support CJS, ESM and UMD

Install

npm install zero-width-lib

Usage

Besides ESM, CJS and UMD ways of importing are also supported import { encode } from 'zero-width-lib' ; import * as z from 'zero-width-lib' ;

// 0. six different zwc const dict = z.zeroWidthDict; console.log(dict.zeroWidthSpace); // '' U+200B console.log(dict.zeroWidthNonJoiner); // '' U+200C console.log(dict.zeroWidthJoiner); // '' U+200D console.log(dict.leftToRightMark); // '' U+200E console.log(dict.rightToLeftMark); // '' U+200F console.log(dict.zeroWidthNoBreakSpace); // '' U+FEFF

// 1. convert text const text = 'text'; const zwc = z.t2z(text); // '****' const back = z.z2t(zwc); // 'text'

// 2. embed hidden text const visble = 'hello world'; const hidden = 'inspired by @umpox'; const encoded = z.encode(visible, hidden); // 'h*ello world' const decoded = z.decode(encoded); // 'inpired by @umpox'

// 3. extract ZWC from text const extracted = z.extract(encoded); const vis = extracted.vis; // 'hello world' const hid = extracted.hid; // '*'

// 4. escape from string matching const forbidden = 'forbidden'; const escaped = z.split(forbidden); // 'forbidden*'