openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
zwl

zero-width-lib

by Yuan Fu
1.1.0 (see all)

0️⃣ A lib for zero width chars

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19

GitHub Stars

128

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

zero-width-lib

Travis (.org) npm npm

What's zero-width-lib

Zero-width-lib is a library for manipulating zero width characters (ZWC), which are non-printing and invisible chars.

The common usage of ZWC includes fingerprinting confidential text, embedding hidden text and escaping from string matching (i.e. regex)...

The lib is inspired by this great medium article and got the following features:

  1. 💯stable & cover full test cases
  2. 😆support full width Unicode chars
  3. ⚡️dependencies & performance considered
  4. 📦support CJS, ESM and UMD

Install

npm install zero-width-lib

Usage

Besides ESM, CJS and UMD ways of importing are also supported

// import one method at a time
import { encode } from 'zero-width-lib';

// or import all methods from lib
import * as z from 'zero-width-lib';

// note * represents the invisible ZWC
// U+ represents the Unicode for the character

// 0. six different zwc const dict = z.zeroWidthDict; console.log(dict.zeroWidthSpace); // '' U+200B console.log(dict.zeroWidthNonJoiner); // '' U+200C console.log(dict.zeroWidthJoiner); // '' U+200D console.log(dict.leftToRightMark); // '' U+200E console.log(dict.rightToLeftMark); // '' U+200F console.log(dict.zeroWidthNoBreakSpace); // '' U+FEFF

// 1. convert text const text = 'text'; const zwc = z.t2z(text); // '****' const back = z.z2t(zwc); // 'text'

// 2. embed hidden text const visble = 'hello world'; const hidden = 'inspired by @umpox'; const encoded = z.encode(visible, hidden); // 'h*ello world' const decoded = z.decode(encoded); // 'inpired by @umpox'

// 3. extract ZWC from text const extracted = z.extract(encoded); const vis = extracted.vis; // 'hello world' const hid = extracted.hid; // '*'

// 4. escape from string matching const forbidden = 'forbidden'; const escaped = z.split(forbidden); // 'forbidden*' 


## License
MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial