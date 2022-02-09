Ridiculously simple zero-config markdown displayer
A native markdown-to-html web component based on Custom Elements V1 specs to load and display an external MD file. Under the hood, it uses Marked for super-fast markdown transformation, and Prism for feature-packed syntax highlighting - automagically rendering into its own self-contained shadow DOM container, while encapsulating implementation details into one embarassingly easy-to-use package.
NOTE: This is the V2 branch. If you're looking for the older version, see the V1 branch.
Featuring:
src
src changes
Documentation: https://zerodevx.github.io/zero-md/
NOTE: Your markdown file(s) needs to be hosted! Browsers don't generally allow javascript to access files on the local hard drive because of security concerns. Standard CORS rules apply.
zero-md is designed to be zero-config with good defaults. For most use-cases, just importing the script from CDN
and consuming the component directly should suffice.
<head>
...
<!-- Import element definition -->
<script type="module" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/zerodevx/zero-md@2/dist/zero-md.min.js"></script>
...
</head>
<body>
...
<!-- Profit! -->
<zero-md src="/example.md"></zero-md>
...
</body>
Latest stable:
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/zerodevx/zero-md@2/dist/zero-md.min.js
Latest beta:
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/zero-md@next/dist/zero-md.min.js
Install package with
npm or
yarn. Note that you'll need Node.js installed.
$ npm install --save zero-md
Import the class, register the element, and use anywhere.
// Import the element definition
import ZeroMd from 'zero-md'
// Register the custom element
customElements.define('zero-md', ZeroMd)
// Render anywhere
app.render(`<zero-md src=${src}></zero-md>`, target)
Or load the distribution directly in HTML.
<script type="module" src="/node_modules/zero-md/dist/zero-md.min.js"></script>
...
<zero-md src="example.md"></zero-md>
<!-- Simply set the `src` attribute and win -->
<zero-md src="https://example.com/markdown.md"></zero-md>
At its most basic,
<zero-md> loads and displays an external MD file with default stylesheets - a Github-themed
stylesheet paired with a light-themed one for code blocks, just like what you see in these docs. So internally,
the above code block is semantically equivalent to the one below:
<zero-md src="https://example.com/markdown.md">
<!-- By default, this style template gets loaded -->
<template>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/sindresorhus/github-markdown-css@4/github-markdown.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/PrismJS/prism@1/themes/prism.min.css">
</template>
</zero-md>
To override the default theme, supply your own style template.
<zero-md src="https://example.com/markdown.md">
<!-- Wrap with a <template> tag -->
<template>
<!-- Define your own styles inside a `<style>` tag -->
<style>
h1 {
color: red;
}
...
</style>
</template>
</zero-md>
<zero-md src="https://example.com/markdown.md">
<!-- Wrap with a <template> tag -->
<template>
<!-- Load external stylesheets with a `<link rel="stylesheet">` tag -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="markdown-styles.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="highlight-styles.css">
</template>
</zero-md>
<zero-md src="https://example.com/markdown.md">
<template>
<!-- The CSS load order is respected -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="markdown-styles.css">
<style>
h1 {
color: red;
}
</style>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="highlight-styles.css">
<style>
code {
background: yellow;
}
</style>
</template>
</zero-md>
You can pass in your markdown inline too.
<!-- Do not set the `src` attribute -->
<zero-md>
<!-- Write your markdown inside a `<script type="text/markdown">` tag -->
<script type="text/markdown">
# **This** is my [markdown](https://example.com)
</script>
</zero-md>
By default,
<zero-md> first tries to render
src. If
src is falsy (undefined, file not found, empty file etc),
it falls-back to the contents inside the
<script type="text/markdown"> tag.
<zero-md src="https://example.com/markdown.md">
<template>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="markdown-styles.css">
<style>
h1 {
color: red;
}
</style>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="highlight-styles.css">
<style>
code {
background: yellow;
}
</style>
</template>
<script type="text/markdown">
This is the fall-back markdown that will **only show** when `src` is falsy.
</script>
</zero-md>
<xmp> tag is removed; use
<script type="text/markdown"> instead.
<!-- Previous -->
<zero-md>
<template>
<xmp>
# `This` is my [markdown](example.md)
</xmp>
</template>
</zero-md>
<!-- Now -->
<zero-md>
<!-- No need to wrap with <template> tag -->
<script type="text/markdown">
# `This` is my [markdown](example.md)
</script>
</zero-md>
<!-- If you need your code to be pretty, -->
<zero-md>
<!-- Set `data-dedent` to opt-in to dedent the text during render -->
<script type="text/markdown" data-dedent>
# It is important to be pretty
So having spacing makes me happy.
</script>
</zero-md>
<script type="text/markdown"> as a "fallback".
<!-- Previous -->
<zero-md src="will-not-render.md">
<template>
<xmp>
# This has first priority and will be rendered instead of `will-not-render.md`
</xmp>
</template>
<zero-md>
<!-- Now -->
<zero-md src="will-render-unless-falsy.md">
<script type="text/markdown">
# This will NOT be rendered *unless* `src` resolves to falsy
</script>
<zero-md>
css-urls attribute is deprecated. Use
<link rel="stylesheet"> instead.
<!-- Previous -->
<zero-md src="example.md" css-urls='["/style1.css", "/style2.css"]'><zero-md>
<!-- Now, this... -->
<zero-md src="example.md"></zero-md>
<!-- ...is actually equivalent to this -->
<zero-md src="example.md">
<template>
<!-- These are the default stylesheets -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/sindresorhus/github-markdown-css@4/github-markdown.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/PrismJS/prism@1/themes/prism.min.css">
</template>
</zero-md>
<!-- So, to apply your own external stylesheets... -->
<zero-md src="example.md">
<!-- ...you overwrite the default template -->
<template>
<!-- Use <link> tags to reference your own stylesheets -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/style1.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/style2.css">
<!-- You can even apply additional styles -->
<style>
p {
color: red;
}
</style>
</template>
</zero-md>
<!-- If you like the default stylesheets but wish to apply some overrides -->
<zero-md src="example.md">
<!-- Set `data-merge` to "append" to apply this template AFTER the default template -->
<!-- Or "prepend" to apply this template BEFORE -->
<template data-merge="append">
<style>
p {
color: red;
}
</style>
</template>
</zero-md>
marked-url and
prism-url are deprecated. To load
marked or
prism from another
location, simply load their scripts before importing
zero-md.
<head>
...
<script defer src="/lib/marked.js"></script>
<script defer src="/lib/prism.js"></script>
<script type="module" src="/lib/zero-md.min.js"></script>
</head>
ZeroMd.config to
ZeroMdConfig.
<!-- Previous -->
<script src="/node_modules/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs/webcomponents-loader.js"></script>
<script>
window.ZeroMd = {
config: {
cssUrls: [
'/styles/my-markdown-theme.css',
'/styles/my-highlight-theme.css'
]
}
};
</script>
<script type="module" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/zerodevx/zero-md@1/src/zero-md.min.js"></script>
<!-- Now -->
<script>
window.ZeroMdConfig = {
cssUrls: [
'/styles/my-markdown-theme.css',
'/styles/my-highlight-theme.css'
]
}
</script>
<script type="module" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/zerodevx/zero-md@2/dist/zero-md.min.js"></script>
zero-md-marked-ready and
zero-md-prism-ready are removed and will no longer fire.
Instead, the
zero-md-ready event guarantees that everything is ready, and that render can begin.
Open a new issue in the Github repo, or raise a PR! I'd be stoked to accept any contributions!
Fork and clone the project, then install dependencies.
$ cd zero-md
$ npm install
$ npm run dev
Open your browser to
http://localhost:5000. You should see the test suite running.
Tests are browser-based and run on Mocha with Chai
asserts. If you're adding a new feature or bugfixing, please add the corresponding regression test
into
test/index.spec.js accordingly.
Tests can be run by pointing your browser to
http://localhost:5000.
Code should be in Standardjs format. Run the linter with:
$ npm run lint
If you're adding a new feature or bugfixing, please commit your changes into a new branch and raise
a pull-request into the
main branch upstream, and reference the related issues.
The docs (as seen in
https://zerodevx.github.io/zero-md/) can be accessed by pointing your browser
to
http://localhost:5000/docs/ (note the trailing slash).
Documentation is stored in the
/docs folder, published with Github Pages
and based on
zero-md-docs. The markdown for each
section is located in
readme.md in its corresponding pretty URL.
In general, just raising a PR on
readme.md files should suffice.
ISC
Big thank you to contributors @EmilePerron, @bennypowers, @TheUnlocked, @ernsheong for your code commits. 👍
Check out the releases page.