openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
zd

zero-demo

by sinclairzx81
0.8.8 (see all)

A 3D renderer written in JavaScript and rendered to the terminal.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Zero

A graphics pipeline implemented in JavaScript and rendered to the terminal. No GPU required.

NPM package

# start the demo in ascii mode (default)
$ npx zero-demo@latest

# start the demo in 24-bit true color mode (experimental)
$ npx zero-demo@latest --color

Overview

Zero is a small graphics demo that uses JavaScript to replicate the functionality of a GPU and uses the terminal to display its rendered output via nodejs' stdout. Zero was written for fun and to push JavaScript performance. ASCII rendering has been tested on Windows, OSX and Linux terminals. ANSI 24-bit true color rendering has been tested on Cygwin (Windows) and Linux Mint terminals, but should work on most terminals that support true color.

This project and associative materials are offered as is to anyone who may find them of use.

Zero implements:

  • Programmable Vertex and Fragment shaders (in JavaScript)
  • Perspective Z-Correct Texture Mapping
  • Per Pixel Depth Buffering
  • Adaptive Resolution on Terminal resize (TTY only)
  • Support for 24bit true color (terminal must support 24-bit color)
  • Matrix and Vector math libraries.
  • A Scene Graph

Licence MIT

Building Locally

Clone this project and run the following from the terminal.

$ npm install
$ npm run build
# run it
$ node index

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial