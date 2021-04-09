# start the demo in ascii mode (default)
$ npx zero-demo@latest
# start the demo in 24-bit true color mode (experimental)
$ npx zero-demo@latest --color
Zero is a small graphics demo that uses JavaScript to replicate the functionality of a GPU and uses the terminal to display its rendered output via nodejs' stdout. Zero was written for fun and to push JavaScript performance. ASCII rendering has been tested on Windows, OSX and Linux terminals. ANSI 24-bit true color rendering has been tested on Cygwin (Windows) and Linux Mint terminals, but should work on most terminals that support true color.
This project and associative materials are offered as is to anyone who may find them of use.
Zero implements:
Licence MIT
Clone this project and run the following from the terminal.
$ npm install
$ npm run build
# run it
$ node index