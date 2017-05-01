A zero configuration configuration loader
// config/common.json
{
"port": 9001
}
// config/production.json
{
"redis": {
"host": "localhost",
"port": 6379
}
}
// server.js
var fs = require('fs')
var fetchConfig = require('zero-config')
var config = fetchConfig(__dirname, {
dcValue: fs.existsSync('/etc/zero-config/datacenter') ?
fs.readFileSync('/etc/zero-config/datacenter', 'utf8') :
null
})
var port = config.get("port")
var redisConf = config.get("redis")
var redisPort = config.get("redis.port")
You can also call the process with
node server.js --port 10253 to change the config
information from the command line
var config = fetchConfig(dirname, opts)
type Keypath : String | Array<String>
type Config : {
get: (keypath?: Keypath) => Any,
set: ((keypath: Keypath, value: Any) => void) &
(value: Any) => void,
freeze: () => void,
deepFreeze: () => void,
clone: () => Config
getRemote: (keypath?: Keypath) => Any,
setRemote: ((keypath: Keypath, value: Any) => void) &
(value: Any) => void
}
zero-config := (dirname: String, opts?: {
argv?: Array<String>,
dcValue?: String,
blackList?: Array<String>,
env?: Object<String, String>,
isStaging?: Boolean,
seed?: Object<String, Any>,
defaults?: Object<String, Any>
}) => Config
fetchConfig takes the current __dirname as an argument, it
assumes that there exists a config folder at
./config in
your project and it assumes there exists a
common.json and a
NODE_ENV.json for each environment.
It returns you a
config object with a
get(keypath) method
to fetch properties out of config.
get() takes a keypath,
i.e.
"prop.nested.someKey"to get direct or nested properties
in the config object.
It's recommended you use
.get() as in the future we will
enable dynamic config properties through flipr support.
The
fetchConfig() function tries to fetch config from multiple
locations and then deep merges the objects it finds together
into a single object.
Below are the sources it reads in order of least precendence. i.e. the later sources in the list overwrite the earlier ones
config/common.json JSON file in your project
config/NODE_ENV.json JSON file in your project
config/secrets/secrets-NODE_ENV.json JSON file in your
project containing secrets per NODE_ENV but not production
config/secrets/secrets.json JSON file in your project
containing secrets (API keys, OAuth tokens, etc) only for production
config/NODE_ENV.{datacenter}.json JSON file in your
project if you specificed a datacenter.
config/staging.json JSON file in your project if isStaging
option is true
config/staging.{datacenter}.json JSON file in your project
if isStaging option is true and you specificed a datacenter.
{ datacenter: '{datacenter}' } literal if you
specified a datacenter.
--config=/var/config/some-file.json JSON file if you
passed a command line argument called
--config to the
process.
--foo='bar' --bar.baz='bob' you will get
{ "foo": "bar", "bar": { "baz": "bob" } }
The config loader also uses
config-chain for the actual
loading logic so you can read [their docs][config-chain]
dirname
dirname is the directory that is the parent of the
config
directly. If you call
fetchConfig in a file located in the
root directory you can just pass
__dirname as config lives
at
./config.
If you require
fetchConfig anywhere else like
./api/server.js
you will have to pass
path.join(__dirname, '..')
opts
opts is an optional object, that contains the following
properties.
Note that
opts is only optional in environments other then
"production". If your
process.env.NODE_ENV is set to
"production" then you MUST specifiy
opts and specify
the
opts.dcValue parameter.
Running a production service without knowing how to load datacenter specific configuration is a bug.
opts.dcValue
opts.dcValue is either
null or a datacenter name.
Say you have two datacenters, EC2-west and EC2-east. It's
recommended that you have a file called
/etc/datacenter
that contains either the string
EC2-west or
EC2-east.
This way any service can know what datacenter it is running
in with a simple
cat /etc/datacenter.
You can then call
fetchConfig(...) with the datacenter value
by calling
fs.readFileSync('/etc/datacenter')
Note that if you pass the dc config to
fetchConfig then the
config object will contain the
"datacenter" key whose value
is either
EC2-west or
EC2-east or whatever your datacenter
names are.
We will also load the file
config/production.EC2-west.json
and merge that into the config tree.
opts.argv
opts.argv is optional and probably not needed
fetchConfig will read your process argv information using
the [
minimist][minimist] module.
If you do not want
fetchConfig to read global argv for you,
you can pass in an
argv object with keys like
'foo' and
'bar.baz'' and values that are strings / numbers / booleans
opts.isStaging
opts.isStaging is an optional boolean value to indicate it is
a staging deployment, if set true.
fetchConfig will read
staging.json for a staging deployment,
followed by
staging.{datacenter}.json if datacenter is specified.
opts.blackList
opts.blackList is an optional array of argv keys to blacklist.
fetchConfig by default converts all command line arguments to
configuration keys. If you want to pass a non config key
command line argument like
--debug or
--restart-fast, etc.
then you might want to add them to the
blackList
If your
opts.blackList is
['debug'] then
config.get('debug')
will not resolve to the
--debug command line argument.
opts.env
opts.env is optional and probably not needed.
fetchConfig will read the env using
process.env. The only
property it reads is an environment variable called
NODE_ENV.
If you prefer to not have this variable configured through
the environment or want to call it something else then you
can pass in
{ NODE_ENV: whatever } as
opts.env
opts.loose
should a value be requested from the config using get() and the
key does not exist an error will be thrown. By setting
opts.loose to
true this feature is disabled and a value of
undefined is returned should this key not be preset in the
config.
opts.seed
opts.seed is optional, it can be set to an object
If it exists we will merge the seed object into the config data we have fetched. seed overwrites all the other sources of configuration.
The
seed option is very useful for testing purposes, it allows
you to overwrite the configuration that your application would
load with test specific properties.
This is an alternative to the
NODE_ENV=test pattern, we highly
recommend that you do not have a
test.json file at all.
opts.defaults
opts.defaults is optional, it can be set to an object.
If it exists, it will populate all the values that are unset
(but not undefined) in the loaded config with those in
opts.defaults.
The difference between
defaults and
seed is that
seed over-
writes set values, while
defaults does not.
var value = config.get(keypath)
config.get(keypath) will return the value at a keypath. The
keypath must be a string.
You can call
config.get('port') to get the port value. You
can call
config.get('playdoh-logger.kafka.port') to get
the nested kafka port config option.
config.set(keypath, value)
config.set(keypath, value) will set a value at the keypath.
You can call
config.set("port", 9001) to set the port value.
You can call
config.set("playdoh-logger.kafka.port", 9001) to
set then nested kafka port config option.
Note you can also call
config.set(entireObject) to merge an
entire object into the
config instance. This will use
deep extend to set all the key / value pairs in
entireObject
onto the config instance.
config.freeze()
Since the
config object is supposed to represent a set of
static, immutable configuration that's loaded at process
startup time it would be useful to enforce this.
Once you are ready to stop mutating
config you can call
.freeze(). Any future calls to
.set() will throw a
config frozen exception.
Note that you can always call
config.setRemote() as that is
not effected by
.freeze()
config.deepFreeze()
A stricter from of freeze which actually recursively calls Object.freeze() on the config object rendering it immutable.
In strict mode this will throw an error if calling code attempts to mutate the returned config object. A side benefit of this is that it enables config.get() to return the actual object instead of a deep-copy, greatly reducing allocation pressure if your application is fetching large objects out of the config repeatedly.
config.clone()
To get a deep clone of the config object, use
config.clone().
A cloned config object will have the same underlying data but
none of the other properties. For example, if you clone a frozen
config object, you are able to make changes to the clone but not
the original object.
var value = config.getRemote(keypath)
The same as
config.get() but gets from a different in memory
object then
config.get().
It's recommended that you use
config.get() and
config.set()
for any local configuration that is static and effectively
immutable after process startup.
You can use
config.getRemote() and
config.setRemote() for
any dynamic configuration that is effectively controlled
remotely outside your program.
config.setRemote(keypath, value)
The same as
config.set() but sets to a different in memory
objec then
config.set().
You can use
config.getRemote() and
config.setRemote() for
any dynamic configuration that is effectively controlled
remotely outside your program.
npm install zero-config
npm test
Zero-config is designed to help you structure your config files to support a number of production concerns. These best practices reflect our approach and some of the reasons we designed Zero-config as we did.
secrets.json so that they are
easier to manage safely. Ideally never commit these files
to your source control repository. This is why we keep secrets
in a folder that is easy to symlink
secrets-ENV.json to
make that easy.