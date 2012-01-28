This is a fork of Zepto.js that has been performance-optimized for server-side usage with jsdom or domino.
The most straightforward approach to using Zepto.js with Node.js would be to wrap the whole library inside a huge closure and pass the current
window object as parameter.
Unfortunately this leads to in pretty bad performance as a lot of processor time is spent with garbage collection.
In order to improve the performance characteristics the code as been refactored so that all prototype methods accesses the associated
$ and
windowobjects via
this.$ and
this.$.window.
var domino = require('domino');
var Zepto = require('zepto-node');
var window = domino.createWindow();
var $ = Zepto(window);
$('body').append('<h1>Hello World</h1>');
The original Evidence tests have been ported to Mocha and can be run via
npm test.
This code is based on Zepto.js, Copyright (c) 2010, 2011 Thomas Fuchs
Zepto.js is is licensed under the terms of the MIT License, see the included MIT-LICENSE file.