openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
zn

zepto-node

by Felix Gnass
1.0.0 (see all)

Zepto.js optimized for server-side DOM implementations

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

10yrs ago

Contributors

87

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

About

This is a fork of Zepto.js that has been performance-optimized for server-side usage with jsdom or domino.

Rationale

The most straightforward approach to using Zepto.js with Node.js would be to wrap the whole library inside a huge closure and pass the current window object as parameter.

Unfortunately this leads to in pretty bad performance as a lot of processor time is spent with garbage collection.

In order to improve the performance characteristics the code as been refactored so that all prototype methods accesses the associated $ and windowobjects via this.$ and this.$.window.

Usage

var domino = require('domino');
var Zepto = require('zepto-node');

var window = domino.createWindow();

var $ = Zepto(window);
$('body').append('<h1>Hello World</h1>');

Tests

The original Evidence tests have been ported to Mocha and can be run via npm test.

Build Status

License

This code is based on Zepto.js, Copyright (c) 2010, 2011 Thomas Fuchs

Zepto.js is is licensed under the terms of the MIT License, see the included MIT-LICENSE file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial