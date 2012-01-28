About

This is a fork of Zepto.js that has been performance-optimized for server-side usage with jsdom or domino.

Rationale

The most straightforward approach to using Zepto.js with Node.js would be to wrap the whole library inside a huge closure and pass the current window object as parameter.

Unfortunately this leads to in pretty bad performance as a lot of processor time is spent with garbage collection.

In order to improve the performance characteristics the code as been refactored so that all prototype methods accesses the associated $ and window objects via this.$ and this.$.window .

Usage

var domino = require ( 'domino' ); var Zepto = require ( 'zepto-node' ); var window = domino.createWindow(); var $ = Zepto( window ); $( 'body' ).append( '<h1>Hello World</h1>' );

Tests

The original Evidence tests have been ported to Mocha and can be run via npm test .

License

This code is based on Zepto.js, Copyright (c) 2010, 2011 Thomas Fuchs

Zepto.js is is licensed under the terms of the MIT License, see the included MIT-LICENSE file.