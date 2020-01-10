Zepto is a minimalist JavaScript library for modern browsers with a largely jQuery-compatible API. If you use jQuery, you already know how to use Zepto.
See zeptojs.com for an extended introduction, downloads and documentation.
Zepto.js is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.
Want to give us money or a tip? Don't. Instead please donate to charity: water.
The official site offers a download of the default distribution of Zepto. This is good for starting out. However, at some point you might want to add some optional modules and remove some of the default ones you don't need, to keep the size at a minimum. That's when you need to check out Zepto's source code and use the build commands.
You will need Node.js installed on your system.
$ npm install
$ npm run-script dist
# do a custom build
$ MODULES="zepto event data" npm run-script dist
# on Windows
c:\zepto> SET MODULES=zepto event data
c:\zepto> npm run-script dist
The resulting files are:
dist/zepto.js
dist/zepto.min.js
If you install CoffeeScript globally, you can run
make directly:
# one-time operation
$ npm install coffee-script --global
$ coffee make dist
$ MODULES="zepto event data ..." ./make dist
# on Windows
c:\zepto> SET MODULES=zepto event data
c:\zepto> coffee make dist
Zepto modules are individual files in the "src/" directory.
|module
|default
|description
|zepto
|✔
|Core module; contains most methods
|event
|✔
|Event handling via
on() &
off()
|ajax
|✔
|XMLHttpRequest and JSONP functionality
|form
|✔
|Serialize & submit web forms
|ie
|✔
|Support for Internet Explorer 10+ on the desktop and Windows Phone 8
|detect
|Provides
$.os and
$.browser information
|fx
|The
animate() method
|fx_methods
|
Animated
show,
hide,
toggle,
and
fade*() methods.
|assets
|Experimental support for cleaning up iOS memory after removing image elements from the DOM.
|data
|
A full-blown
data() method, capable of storing arbitrary
objects in memory.
|deferred
|
Provides
$.Deferred promises API.
Depends on the "callbacks" module.
|callbacks
|
Provides
$.Callbacks for use in "deferred" module.
|selector
|
Experimental jQuery
CSS extensions support for functionality such as
$('div:first') and
el.is(':visible').
|touch
|Fires tap– and swipe–related events on touch devices. This works with both `touch` (iOS, Android) and `pointer` events (Windows Phone).
|gesture
|Fires pinch gesture events on touch devices
|stack
|Provides
andSelf &
end() chaining methods
|ios3
|String.prototype.trim and Array.prototype.reduce methods (if they are missing) for compatibility with iOS 3.x.
Please read our contribution guidelines for information on how to contribute.
Get in touch:
Zepto docs are written in Markdown and live in the "gh-pages" branch. They are published on zeptojs.com.
You can use GitHub's web interface to make quick changes to documentation for specific Zepto features (example: ajaxSettings). This will submit a pull request to us that we can review.
You will need to install PhantomJS. On OS X, that's easy:
$ brew install phantomjs
To run the automated tests:
$ npm test
To run a test server, which you can hit with your browsers and devices:
$ npm start
Go to
http://your-ip-address:3000/ on your browser and follow the
instructions. For your convenience test failures and exceptions will be
reported to the the console you started the test server in (as well as
the browser console if available).