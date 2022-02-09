Apache Zeppelin

Zeppelin, a web-based notebook that enables interactive data analytics. You can make beautiful data-driven, interactive and collaborative documents with SQL, Scala and more.

Core features:

Web based notebook style editor.

Built-in Apache Spark support

To know more about Zeppelin, visit our web site https://zeppelin.apache.org

Getting Started

Install binary package

Please go to install to install Apache Zeppelin from binary package.

Build from source

Please check Build from source to build Zeppelin from source.