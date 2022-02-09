openbase logo
zeppelin-tabledata

by apache
0.7.1 (see all)

Web-based notebook that enables data-driven, interactive data analytics and collaborative documents with SQL, Scala and more.

Overview

Readme

Apache Zeppelin

Documentation: User Guide
Mailing Lists: User and Dev mailing list
Continuous Integration: core frontend rat
Contributing: Contribution Guide
Issue Tracker: Jira
License: Apache 2.0

Zeppelin, a web-based notebook that enables interactive data analytics. You can make beautiful data-driven, interactive and collaborative documents with SQL, Scala and more.

Core features:

  • Web based notebook style editor.
  • Built-in Apache Spark support

To know more about Zeppelin, visit our web site https://zeppelin.apache.org

Getting Started

Install binary package

Please go to install to install Apache Zeppelin from binary package.

Build from source

Please check Build from source to build Zeppelin from source.

