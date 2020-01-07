openbase logo
zeplin-cli-connect-plugin-vue

by politico
1.1.0 (see all)

Zeplin CLI plugin, to send Vue component snippets to Zeplin

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

Zeplin CLI Connected Components - Vue Plugin

Example Zeplin snippet created by the plugin

Zeplin CLI plugin, to send Vue component snippets to Zeplin

To use:

  1. Follow instructions for setting up Zeplin Connected Components, and the required components.json file; see Zeplin's blog post and the @zeplin/cli package (still in beta as of Dec. 2019)
  2. Once your components.json is ready, then:
npm i @zeplin/cli -D
npm i zeplin-cli-connect-plugin-vue -D

npx zeplin connect -p zeplin-cli-connect-plugin-vue

And that's it! In addition to any Component or Storybook links you've setup, snippets for your .vue components will now be available alongside your Zeplin components

Please open issues with any additional information you'd like to see in your generated Zeplin snippets

