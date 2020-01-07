Zeplin CLI plugin, to send Vue component snippets to Zeplin
To use:
components.json file; see Zeplin's blog post and the
@zeplin/cli package (still in beta as of Dec. 2019)
components.json is ready, then:
npm i @zeplin/cli -D
npm i zeplin-cli-connect-plugin-vue -D
npx zeplin connect -p zeplin-cli-connect-plugin-vue
And that's it! In addition to any Component or Storybook links you've setup, snippets for your
.vue components will now be available alongside your Zeplin components
Please open issues with any additional information you'd like to see in your generated Zeplin snippets