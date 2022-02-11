Zent ( \ˈzent\ ) , a collection of essential UI components written with React.

🇨🇳 访问中文版

Zent ( \ˈzent\ ) is a React component library developed and used at Youzan. Zent provides a collection of essential UI components and lots of useful domain specific components.

We have more than 50 components for now and we're releasing more.

Our goal is making React development faster and simpler.

Features

High quality React components

Builtin TypeScript support

Supports custom themes

Import JavaScript and styles only if they are used

Handmade icon font

Supported Environments

React >= 17

Modern browsers but not IE

Supports server-side rendering(SSR)

Required polyfills

es6.object.assign

es6.object.is

es6.string.ends-with

es6.string.starts-with

es6.string.includes

es7.string.trim-left

es7.string.trim-right

es6.array.from

es6.array.of

es6.array.fill

es6.array.find

es6.array.find-index

es7.array.includes

Install

yarn add zent or npm install zent --save

Documentation

https://youzan.github.io/zent/en/guides/install

Contribution

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to Zent.

Send issues and pull requests with your ideas.

License

Project licensed under MIT license, feel free to enjoy and participate in Open Source.