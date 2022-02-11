Zent ( \ˈzent\ ), a collection of essential UI components written with React.
Zent ( \ˈzent\ ) is a React component library developed and used at Youzan. Zent provides a collection of essential UI components and lots of useful domain specific components.
We have more than 50 components for now and we're releasing more.
Our goal is making React development faster and simpler.
es6.object.assign
es6.object.is
es6.string.ends-with
es6.string.starts-with
es6.string.includes
es7.string.trim-left
es7.string.trim-right
es6.array.from
es6.array.of
es6.array.fill
es6.array.find
es6.array.find-index
es7.array.includes
yarn add zent
# or
npm install zent --save
https://youzan.github.io/zent/en/guides/install
Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to Zent.
Send issues and pull requests with your ideas.
Project licensed under MIT license, feel free to enjoy and participate in Open Source.