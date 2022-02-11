Zenroom crypto VM

Zenroom is a secure language interpreter of both Lua and its own secure domain specific language (DSL) to execute fast cryptographic operations using elliptic curve arithmetics.

The Zenroom VM is very small, has no external dependency, is fully deterministic and ready to run end-to-end encryption on any platform: desktop, embedded, mobile, cloud and even web browsers.

Zencode is the name of the DSL executed by Zenroom: it is similar to human language and can process large data structures while operating cryptographic transformations and basic logical operations on them.

Continue to the developer website

or

Read the Zencode whitepaper

or

Visit the product website for a friendly introduction to the love we put in craftsmanship.

Zenroom is licensed as AGPLv3; we are open to grant exceptions on a commercial basis.

Applications

Many applications already include Zenroom and use the Zencode language.

Getting Started

To quickly try out Zenroom using the Zencode language with some examples navigate to ApiRoom and start typing into the browser.

The Zenroom VM runs locally in your browser (needs WASM) and ApiRoom provides various examples to show operational crypto flows.

ApiRoom is also an IDE (Integrated Development Environment) and by signing in with a username and password you can save your contracts and download them as a Dockerfile micro-service ready to deploy.

Build

Dependencies: makefile, cmake, zsh, gcc

Optional: musl-libc, emscripten for wasm builds

Use this command sequence:

git clone https://github.com/dyne/zenroom cd zenroom make linux

to create the CLI executable in src/zenroom

make linux-lib

to create the shared library in src/libzenroom-x86_64.so

make

to list more available targets

Meson + Ninja

Practical build scripts for release are provided using Meson + Ninja

meson builddir meson ninja -C builddir

Will produce a zenroom executable and a libzenroom shared lib in builddir .

License

Copyright (C) 2017-2021 Dyne.org foundation

Designed and written by Denis Roio with the help of Puria Nafisi Azizi and Andrea D'Intino.

Reviews and suggestions contributed by: Richard Stallman, Daniele Lacamera, Enrico Zimuel, Sofía Celi, Sebastian Blichfeld, Danilo Spinella, Adam Burns and Thomas Fuerstner.

Zenroom redistributes:

Lua 5.3 - Copyright © 1994–2019 Lua.org, PUC-Rio.

Apache Milagro Crypto Library (AMCL)

Various Lua libraries released under MIT license

Special thanks to our colleagues in the DECODE project Francesca Bria, George Danezis, Ola Bini, Mark de Villiers, Ivan Jelincic, Alberto Sonnino, Jim Barritt, Christian Espinoza, Samuel Mulube and Nina Boelsums.

This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Affero General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Affero General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU Affero General Public License along with this program. If not, see https://www.gnu.org/licenses/.