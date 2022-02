ZenginCode

The javascript implementation of ZenginCode.

ZenginCode is datasets of bank codes and branch codes for japanese.

Installation

Install via npm.

npm install --save zengin-code

Usage

var zenginCode = require ( 'zengin-code' ); zenginCode;

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/zengin-code/zengin-js

License

The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.