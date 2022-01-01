A wrapper library for Zendesk using NodeJS
Install the package via npm
$ npm install zendesk-node-api
Create a new instance of Zendesk passing in your Zendesk URL, email and API token.
var Zendesk = require('zendesk-node-api');
var zendesk = new Zendesk({
url: YOUR_ZENDESK_URL, // https://example.zendesk.com
email: YOUR_ZENDESK_EMAIL, // me@example.com
token: YOUR_ZENDESK_API_TOKEN // hfkUny3vgHCcV3UfuqMFZWDrLKms4z3W2f6ftjPT
});
You can also use a OAuth2 authentication to get the token, then you need to create a new instance of Zendesk like this:
var Zendesk = require('zendesk-node-api');
var zendesk = new Zendesk({
url: YOUR_ZENDESK_URL, // https://example.zendesk.com
token: YOUR_ZENDESK_OAUTH_TOKEN // hfkUny3vgHCcV3UfuqMFZWDrLKms4z3W2f6ftjPT,
oauth: true
});
Please note that when using OAuth token you won't need an e-mail.
According to the Zendesk documentation OAuth2 token will never expire, so no need to refresh it. More information about it you can find here.
tickets
ticketFields
users
userFields
macros
search - Only
.list(/* URL params */) method.
I'll be adding more objects, I'm aiming for 100% test coverage so it may take a little time.
Return an array of all items in the object
zendesk.objects.list(
// (Optional) URL params available for each object.
// https://developer.zendesk.com/rest_api/docs/core/
).then(function(result){
console.log(result);
});
Return an item from an ID
zendesk.objects.show(OBJECT_ID).then(function(result){
console.log(result);
});
Create an item using keys and values from the Zendesk documentation.
zendesk.objects.create({
// keys and values from the zendesk docs
// https://developer.zendesk.com/rest_api/docs/core/
}).then(function(result){
// result == true
})
Update an item from and ID using keys and values from the Zendesk documentation.
zendesk.objects.update(OBJECT_ID, {
// keys and values from the zendesk docs
// https://developer.zendesk.com/rest_api/docs/core/
}).then(function(result){
console.log(result);
})
Delete an item from ID
zendesk.objects.delete(OBJECT_ID).then(function(result){
// result == true
});
// List all tickets
zendesk.tickets.list().then(function(tickets){
console.log(tickets);
});
// List all tickets and sort by status and order descendent
// https://developer.zendesk.com/rest_api/docs/core/tickets#list-tickets
zendesk.tickets.list('sort_by=status&sort_order=desc').then(function(tickets){
console.log(tickets);
});
// Show a single ticket
zendesk.tickets.show(TICKET_ID).then(function(ticket){
console.log(ticket);
});
// Create a ticket
zendesk.tickets.create({
subject: 'A new ticket',
comment: {
body: 'A ticket created with zendesk-node-api'
}
}).then(function(result){
console.log(result);
});
// Update a ticket
zendesk.tickets.update(TICKET_ID, {
subject: 'An updated subject'
}).then(function(result){
console.log(result);
});
// Delete a ticket
zendesk.tickets.delete(TICKET_ID).then(function(result){
// result == true
});
// List all open tickets
zendesk.search.list('query=type:ticket status:open').then(function(results){
console.log(results);
});
.env.example to
.env and add your Zendesk URL, email and API token.
test/models/config.js.example to
/test/models/config.js.
npm test, some of the tests will fail, don't worry about it for now.
/test/models/config.js using IDs found from CURL. (see example below)
npm test, if your configuration is set correctly, there should be no failing tests.
# Tickets
curl https://{subdomain}.zendesk.com/api/v2/tickets.json -v -u {email_address}:{password}
# Users
curl https://{subdomain}.zendesk.com/api/v2/users.json -v -u {email_address}:{password}
# User fields
curl https://{subdomain}.zendesk.com/api/v2/user_fields.json -v -u {email_address}:{password}
# Macros
curl https://{subdomain}.zendesk.com/api/v2/macros.json -v -u {email_address}:{password}