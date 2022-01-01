Zendesk NodeJS API

A wrapper library for Zendesk using NodeJS

Getting started

Install the package via npm

$ npm install zendesk-node-api

Create a new instance of Zendesk passing in your Zendesk URL, email and API token.

var Zendesk = require ( 'zendesk-node-api' ); var zendesk = new Zendesk({ url : YOUR_ZENDESK_URL, email : YOUR_ZENDESK_EMAIL, token : YOUR_ZENDESK_API_TOKEN });

You can also use a OAuth2 authentication to get the token, then you need to create a new instance of Zendesk like this:

var Zendesk = require ( 'zendesk-node-api' ); var zendesk = new Zendesk({ url : YOUR_ZENDESK_URL, token : YOUR_ZENDESK_OAUTH_TOKEN oauth : true });

Please note that when using OAuth token you won't need an e-mail.

According to the Zendesk documentation OAuth2 token will never expire, so no need to refresh it. More information about it you can find here.

Available objects

tickets

ticketFields

users

userFields

macros

search - Only .list(/* URL params */) method.

I'll be adding more objects, I'm aiming for 100% test coverage so it may take a little time.

List

Return an array of all items in the object

zendesk.objects.list( ).then( function ( result ) { console .log(result); });

Show

Return an item from an ID

zendesk.objects.show(OBJECT_ID).then( function ( result ) { console .log(result); });

Create

Create an item using keys and values from the Zendesk documentation.

zendesk.objects.create({ }).then( function ( result ) { })

Update an item from and ID using keys and values from the Zendesk documentation.

zendesk.objects.update(OBJECT_ID, { }).then( function ( result ) { console .log(result); })

Delete

Delete an item from ID

zendesk.objects.delete(OBJECT_ID).then( function ( result ) { });

Example

zendesk.tickets.list().then( function ( tickets ) { console .log(tickets); }); zendesk.tickets.list( 'sort_by=status&sort_order=desc' ).then( function ( tickets ) { console .log(tickets); }); zendesk.tickets.show(TICKET_ID).then( function ( ticket ) { console .log(ticket); }); zendesk.tickets.create({ subject : 'A new ticket' , comment : { body : 'A ticket created with zendesk-node-api' } }).then( function ( result ) { console .log(result); }); zendesk.tickets.update(TICKET_ID, { subject : 'An updated subject' }).then( function ( result ) { console .log(result); }); zendesk.tickets.delete(TICKET_ID).then( function ( result ) { }); zendesk.search.list( 'query=type:ticket status:open' ).then( function ( results ) { console .log(results); });

Develop

Rename .env.example to .env and add your Zendesk URL, email and API token. Rename test/models/config.js.example to /test/models/config.js . Run npm test , some of the tests will fail, don't worry about it for now. Update /test/models/config.js using IDs found from CURL. (see example below) Run npm test , if your configuration is set correctly, there should be no failing tests.

Using CURL to get configuration IDs