Zen Grids is an intuitive, flexible grid system that leverages the natural source order of your content to make it easier to create fluid responsive designs. With an easy-to-use Sass mixin set, the Zen Grids system can be applied to an infinite number of layouts, including responsive, adaptive, fluid and fixed-width layouts.
More information can be found at http://zengrids.com
Here's a simple example: a content column with a sidebar on each side, aligned to a 12 column grid.
@import "zen-grids";
$zen-gutters: 40px; // Set the gutter size. A half-gutter is used on
// each side of each column.
.container {
@include zen-grid-container(); // Define the container for your grid items.
}
$zen-columns: 12; // Set the number of grid columns to use in this media
// query. You'll likely want a different grid for
// different screen sizes.
@media all and (min-width: 50em) {
.sidebar1 {
@include zen-grid-item(3, 1); // Span 3 columns starting in 1st column.
}
.content {
@include zen-grid-item(6, 4); // Span 6 columns starting in 4th column.
}
.sidebar2 {
@include zen-grid-item(3, 10); // Span 3 columns starting in 10th column.
}
}
Within the
.container element, the
.sidebar1,
.sidebar2 and
.content elements can be in any order.
Install using one of the following methods:
npm install --save-dev zen-grids
bower install --save-dev zen-grids
gem install zen-grids
require "zen-grids" to your config.rb file.
bundle inject zen-grids '~> 2.0'
You can then start using Zen Grids in your Sass files. Just add this line to one of your .sass or .scss files and start creating!
@import "zen-grids";
Now works with libSass or Ruby Sass!
Available under the GPL v2 license. See LICENSE.txt.