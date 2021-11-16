Zeplin Extension Manager

Create, test and publish Zeplin extensions with no build configuration. ⚗️🦄

Getting started

You can run Zeplin Extension Manager directly to create an extension:

npx zem create my-extension

You can also use -y option to create package with default configuration.

npx zem create my-extension -y

Overview

Extensions created using the manager have built-in scripts to ease development, build, test and publish processes. No need to setup tools like Webpack or Babel—they are preconfigured and hidden by the manager.

Scripts

npm start

Starts a local server, serving the extension (by default, at http://localhost:7070). Hostname, port and the list of hosts allowed to access the local server can be provided as options.

Follow the tutorial to learn how to add a local extension to a Zeplin project.

Usage : npm start -- [options] Options: -h --host <host> Host name (default: localhost) -p --port <port> Port (default: 7070) -a --allowed-hosts <allowed-hosts> Allowed hosts

npm run build

Builds extension source, creating resources targeting production environment.

Usage : npm run build -- [options] Options: -d

npm run exec

Executes extension function(s) with sample data.

This is a super useful script to debug and test your extension, without running in it Zeplin.

Usage : npm run exec -- [function-name] [options] Options: --no-build Use existing build. --defaults <default-options> Set default extension option values (e.g, flag = false ,prefix=\"pre\")

npm run test

Runs test scripts via Jest. Extension packages created using zem include a boilerplate test module. It uses Jest's snapshot testing feature to match the output of your extensions with the expected results. For example, you can take a look at our React Native extension.

Usage : npm run test

You can check Jest's docs for options.

npm run clean

Cleans build directory.

npm run publish

Publish extension, sending it for review to be listed on extensions.zeplin.io.

Usage : npm run publish -- [options] Options: --path < build - path > Path for the extension build to publish (default: Path used by the build command)

Usage with access token:

Zeplin Extension Manager can authenticate using an access token instead of your Zeplin credentials which makes it easier to integrate it into your CI workflow.

Get a zem access token from your Profile in Zeplin. Set ZEM_ACCESS_TOKEN environment variable in your CI.

Tidbits

Modules are transpiled to target Safari 9.1, as extensions are run both on the Web app and on the Mac app using JavaScriptCore, supporting macOS El Capitan.

Add an ESLint configuration and the source code will automatically be linted before building.

You can create webpack.zem.js at your root to customize webpack config. The module should export a function that takes current webpack config as an argument and return customized webpack config. For example:

module .exports = function ( { module: { rules, ...module }, ...webpackConfig } ) { return { ...webpackConfig, resolve : { extensions : [ ".ts" ] }, module : { ...module, rules : [ { test : /\.tsx?$/ , use : "ts-loader" , exclude : /node_modules/ , }, ...rules, ], }, }; };

Community solutions

