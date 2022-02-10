WebGL2-powered, highly performant large-scale data visualization

deck.gl is designed to simplify high-performance, WebGL-based visualization of large data sets. Users can quickly get impressive visual results with minimal effort by composing existing layers, or leverage deck.gl's extensible architecture to address custom needs.

deck.gl maps data (usually an array of JSON objects) into a stack of visual layers - e.g. icons, polygons, texts; and look at them with views: e.g. map, first-person, orthographic.

deck.gl handles a number of challenges out of the box:

Performant rendering and updating of large data sets

Interactive event handling such as picking, highlighting and filtering

Cartographic projections and integration with major basemap providers

A catalog of proven, well-tested layers

Deck.gl is designed to be highly customizable. All layers come with flexible APIs to allow programmatic control of each aspect of the rendering. All core classes such are easily extendable by the users to address custom use cases.

Flavors

Script Tag

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/deck.gl@latest/dist.min.js" > </ script >

NPM Module

npm install deck.gl

Pure JS

React

Python

pip install pydeck

Contributing

deck.gl is part of vis.gl, a Urban Computing Foundation project. Read the contribution guidelines if you are intrested in contributing.

