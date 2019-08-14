zelda

Automatically npm link all your packages together!

Sometimes Link needs a little help from Zelda.

usage

Install it globally. npm install -g zelda Run zelda from your node project directory. For example: cd ~/code/my-project zelda

zelda finds all the node packages in your code folder ( ~/code/ in the example). If any of these packages are listed as a dependency in the nearest package.json of your working directory, it automatically symlinks it for you.

Zelda assumes that all your code lives in the directory one level up from the folder where you run zelda . So, keep all your packages in a single folder like ~/code and run zelda inside one of the projects (ex: ~/code/my-project ).

what you might do if you're clever

Clone a cool project. mkdir ~/code cd ~/code git clone git@github.com:feross/webtorrent.git Clone the project dependencies you plan to work on. git clone git@github.com:feross/bittorrent-protocol.git git clone git@github.com:feross/bittorrent-swarm.git git clone git@github.com:feross/bittorrent-dht.git Recursively npm install all project dependencies, but npm link the ones that are local. cd webtorrent zelda

Gone are the days of running tons of npm link commands by hand!

features

Automatically npm link all your modules together

all your modules together Supports dependencies , devDependencies , and optionalDependencies

, , and Recursively runs npm install so your freshly cloned projects are ready to go!

link is better with zelda!

license

MIT. Copyright Feross Aboukhadijeh.