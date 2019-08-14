npm link all your packages together!
Sometimes Link needs a little help from Zelda.
Install it globally.
npm install -g zelda
Run
zelda from your node project directory. For example:
cd ~/code/my-project
zelda
zelda finds all the node packages in your code folder (
~/code/ in the example).
If any of these packages are listed as a dependency in the nearest
package.json
of your working directory, it automatically symlinks it for you.
Zelda assumes that all your code lives in the directory one level up from the
folder where you run
zelda. So, keep all your packages in a single folder like
~/code and run
zelda inside one of the projects (ex:
~/code/my-project).
Clone a cool project.
mkdir ~/code
cd ~/code
git clone git@github.com:feross/webtorrent.git
Clone the project dependencies you plan to work on.
git clone git@github.com:feross/bittorrent-protocol.git
git clone git@github.com:feross/bittorrent-swarm.git
git clone git@github.com:feross/bittorrent-dht.git
Recursively
npm install all project dependencies, but
npm link the ones that are local.
cd webtorrent
zelda
Gone are the days of running tons of
npm link commands by hand!
npm link all your modules together
dependencies,
devDependencies, and
optionalDependencies
npm install so your freshly cloned projects are ready to go!
MIT. Copyright Feross Aboukhadijeh.