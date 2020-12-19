Webpack based boilerplate for producing libraries (Input: ES6/TypeScript, Output: universal library)
ES6/TypeScript source files
|
|
webpack
|
+--- babel
|
ready to use
library
in umd format
Have in mind that you have to build your library before publishing. The files under the
lib folder are the ones that should be distributed.
webpack.config.js file and change the value of
libraryName variable.
package.json file and change the value of
main property so it matches the name of your library.
yarn install (recommended) or
npm install to get the project's dependencies
yarn build to produce minified version of your library.
yarn dev. This command will generate a non-minified version of your library and will run a watcher so you get the compilation on file change.
yarn test
yarn build - produces production version of your library under the
lib folder
yarn build-amd - produces an AMD version that works with RequireJS
yarn dev - produces development version of your library and runs a watcher
yarn dev-amd - produces an AMD development version of your library and runs a watcher
yarn test - well ... it runs the tests :)
yarn test-watch - same as above but in a watch mode
In the following example we are excluding React and Lodash:
{
devtool: 'source-map',
output: {
path: '...',
libraryTarget: 'umd',
library: '...'
},
entry: '...',
...
externals: {
react: 'react'
// Use more complicated mapping for lodash.
// We need to access it differently depending
// on the environment.
lodash: {
commonjs: 'lodash',
commonjs2: 'lodash',
amd: '_',
root: '_'
}
}
}