animation_speed_hide integer 250 The speed, in milliseconds, by which the backdrop and the dialog box will be animated when closing.

animation_speed_show integer 0 The speed, in milliseconds, by which the backdrop and the dialog box will be animated when appearing.

auto_close mixed false The number of milliseconds after which to automatically close the dialog box or false to not automatically close the dialog box.

auto_focus_button mixed true The index (0-based) of the button (from left to right) to place the focus on when a dialog box is first shown.



Set to false to disable.



When set to false the focus will be placed on the dialog box's content so that when the users presses TAB , the focus will be set on the first button. Setting this to true is equivalent to setting it to 0 .



Default is TRUE

backdrop_close boolean true Should the dialog box close when the backdrop is clicked?

backdrop_opacity double .9 The opacity of the backdrop (between 0 and 1 )

buttons mixed Use this for localization and for adding custom buttons.



If set to true , the default buttons will be used, depending on the type of the dialog box: ['Ok', 'Cancel'] for prompt , question and warning types, and ['Ok'] for the other types of dialog boxes.



For custom buttons, use an array containing the captions of the buttons to display: ['My button 1', 'My button 2'] .



Set to false if you want no buttons.



You can also add custom CSS classes, set which button's callback to be triggered when the user presses ENTER while inside the input box (for prompt dialog boxes), and/or attach callback functions to individual buttons by using objects in the form of:



[{

caption: 'My button 1',

custom_class: 'foo',

default_confirmation: true,

callback: function() { // code }

},{

caption: 'My button 2',

custom_class: 'bar',

callback: function() { // code }

}]



For prompt dialog box types use the default_confirmation property to tell the library which button's callback to trigger when the user presses ENTER while inside the input box. If not set, you will have to handle user input via the onClose event, or you will not be able to process user input for this case.



Callback functions receive as first argument the entire dialog box, as a jQuery object, and as second argument, the value entered in the input box - when the dialog box's type is prompt , or undefined for the other dialog types.



A callback function attache to a button is executed as soon as the button is clicked rather than after the dialog box is closed, as it is the case with the onClose event.



A callback function returning FALSE will prevent the dialog box from closing.

center_buttons boolean false Setting this property to true will instruct the plugin to center any available buttons instead of aligning them to the right

custom_class mixed false An extra class to add to the dialog box's container and to the backdrop (when present).



For example, setting this value to mycustom and in the CSS file having something like



.mycustom .ZebraDialog_Title { background: red }



would set the dialog box title's background to red.



Take a look into a theme's style sheet file to see what can be changed.

default_value string ""

(empty string) Default value to show in the input box when the dialog box type is prompt .

disable_page_scrolling boolean true Prevents scrolling of the page behind the dialog box, when the dialog box is open.



This has effect only when the modal property is set to true .

height mixed 0

(automatically set) By default, the height of the dialog box is automatically computed to fit the content (but not exceed viewport).



Can be specified as a numeric value (which will be interpreted as a value in pixels) or as a percentage (of the viewport).



If max_height is set to valid value greater than 0 , then this property will be ignored!

keyboard boolean true When set to true , pressing the ESC key will close the dialog box.

margin mixed 0 Margin of the dialog box relative to the viewport's limits (a single value, applied both horizontally and/or vertically)



This is used when the dialog box is stretched 100% horizontally and/or vertically and width and max_width are not set (when stretched horizontally) and height and max_height are not set (when stretched vertically).



This propery is also taken into account when using the position property.



Can be specified as a numeric value (which will be interpreted as a value in pixels) or as a percentage (of the viewport).

max_height mixed 0 The maximum height of the dialog box.



Can be specified as a numeric value (which will be interpreted as a value in pixels) or as a percentage (of the viewport).



If this property is set to valid value greater than 0 , then the height property will be ignored.

max_width mixed 450 The maximum width of the dialog box.



Can be specified as a numeric value (which will be interpreted as a value in pixels) or as a percentage (of the viewport).



If this property is set to valid value greater than 0 , then the width property will be ignored.

message string The text (or HTML) to be displayed in the dialog box.



See the source property on how to add content via AJAX, iFrames or from inline elements.

modal boolean true When set to true there will be a semitransparent backdrop behind the dialog box, preventing users from clicking the page's content.

position mixed 'center' Position of the dialog box.



Can be either center (which would center the dialog box both horizontally and vertically), or an array with 2 elements, in the form of



// notice that everything is enclosed in quotes

['horizontal_position +/- offset',

'vertical_position +/- offset']



where

horizontal_position can be left , right or center

, or vertical_position can be top , bottom or middle

, or offset is optional and represents the value of pixels to add/subtract from the respective horizontal or vertical position Positions are relative to the viewport (the area of the browser that is visible to the user) and the value of the margin property is taken into account! Examples:



// position the dialog box in the top-left corner

// shifted 20 pixels inside

['left + 20', 'top + 20']



// position the dialog box in the bottom-right corner

// shifted 20 pixels inside

['right - 20', 'bottom - 20']



// position the dialog box in center-top

// shifted 20 pixels down

['center', 'top + 20']



Note that when the width of the viewport is less than 768 pixels, any arithmetics will be ignored (so, things like left + 20 will be interpreted as just left )

reposition_speed integer 500 The duration (in milliseconds) of the animation used to reposition the dialog box when the browser window is resized.

show_close_button boolean true When set to true , a close button (the little "x") will be shown in the upper right corner of the dialog box.



If the dialog box has a title bar then the close button will be shown in the title bar, vertically centered and respecting the right padding.



If the dialog box does not have a title bar then the close button will be shown in the upper right corner of the body of the dialog box, respecting the position related properties set in the stylesheet.

source mixed false Add content via AJAX, iFrames or from inline elements (together with the already applied events).



This property can be any of the following:



ajax: object - where object can be an object with any of the properties you'd normally use to make an AJAX call in jQuery (see the description for the settings argument here), or it can be a string representing a valid URL whose content to be fetched via AJAX and placed inside the dialog box.



source: {ajax: 'http://myurl.com/'}



source: {

ajax: {

url: 'http://myurl.com/',

cache: false

}

}



Note that you cannot use the success property as it will always be overwritten by the library; use the complete property instead, if you have to



- where object can be an with any of the properties you'd normally use to make an AJAX call in jQuery (see the description for the settings argument here), or it can be a representing a valid URL whose content to be fetched via AJAX and placed inside the dialog box. iframe: object - where object can be an object where property names are valid attributes of the iframe tag, or it can be a string representing a valid URL to be loaded inside an iFrame and placed inside the dialog box.



source: {iframe: 'http://myurl.com/'}



source: {

// iFrame's width and height are automatically set

// to fit the dialog box's width and height

iframe: {

src: 'http://myurl.com/'

}

}





- where object can be an where property names are valid attributes of the iframe tag, or it can be a representing a valid URL to be loaded inside an iFrame and placed inside the dialog box. inline: selector - where element is a jQuery element from the page; the element will be copied and placed inside the dialog box together with any attached events. If you just want the element's inner HTML, use $('#element').html()



source: {inline: $('#myelement')}

title string ""

(empty string, no title) Title of the dialog box

type mixed information Dialog box type.

Can be any of the following: confirmation

error

information

prompt

question

warning If you don't want an icon, set the type property to false .



By default, the warning and question types have two buttons with the captions Ok and Cancel respectively, while the other types have a single button with the caption Ok.

vcenter_short_message boolean Should messages shorter than the dialog's height be vertically centered?



This property is ignored when source is iframe