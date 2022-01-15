always_visible mixed false Should the date picker be always visible?

Setting this property to a jQuery element will result in the date picker being always visible, the indicated element acting as the date picker's container;



Setting this property to boolean true will result in the date picker not closing when selecting a date but only when the user clicks outside the date picker.

container jQuery $('body') By default, the date picker is injected into the document's <body> element; use this property to tell the library to inject the date picker into a custom element - useful when you want the date picker to open at a specific position.

current_date mixed false By default, the current date (the value of Today) is taken from the system where the date picker is run on.

Set this to a date in the format of YYYY-MM-DD to use a different date.

custom_classes Array false Dates that should have custom classes applied to them.

An object in the form of



{

'myclass1': [dates_to_apply_the_custom_class_to],

'myclass2': [dates_to_apply_the_custom_class_to]

}



...where dates_to_apply_the_custom_class_to is an array of dates in the same format as required for the disabled_dates property.



Custom classes will be applied only in the day picker view and not on month/year views! Also note that the class name will have the "_disabled" suffix added if the day the class is applied to is disabled.



In order for the styles in your custom classes to be applied, make sure you are using the following syntax:



.Zebra_DatePicker .dp_daypicker td.myclass1 { .. }

.Zebra_DatePicker .dp_daypicker td.myclass1_disabled { .. }

days Array ['Sunday', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday'] Days of the week, Sunday to Saturday.

days_abbr mixed false Abbreviated names of days.



By default, the abbreviated name of a day consists of the first 2 letters from the day's full name. While this is common for most languages, there are also exceptions for languages like Thai, Loa, Myanmar, etc. where this is not correct. For these cases, specify an array with the abbreviations to be used for the 7 days of the week; leave it false to use the first 2 letters of a day's name as the abbreviation.

default_position string 'above' The position of the date picker relative to the element it is attached to.



Note that, regardless of this setting, the date picker's position will be automatically adjusted to fit in the view port, if needed.



Possible values are above and below .



This property will be ignored if always_visible or container properties are set!

direction mixed 0 Direction of the calendar



n (a positive integer) creates a future-only calendar beginning at n days after the reference date 1

(a positive integer) creates a future-only calendar beginning at n days after the reference date -n (a negative integer) creates a past-only calendar ending n days before the reference date

(a negative integer) creates a past-only calendar ending n days before the reference date 0 creates a calendar with no restrictions

creates a calendar with no restrictions boolean true creates a future-only calendar starting with the reference date

creates a future-only calendar starting with the reference date boolean false for a past-only calendar ending on the reference date You may also set this property to an array with two elements in the following combinations:



first item is boolean true (calendar starts on the reference date), a positive integer (calendar starts n days after the reference date), or a valid date given in the format defined by the format attribute (calendar starts at the specified date), and the second item is boolean false (the calendar has no ending date), a positive integer (calendar ends n days after the starting date), or a valid date given in the format defined by the format attribute and which occurs after the starting date (calendar ends at the specified date)





(calendar starts on the reference date), a (calendar starts n days after the reference date), or a given in the format defined by the attribute (calendar starts at the specified date), and the second item is boolean (the calendar has no ending date), a (calendar ends n days after the starting date), or a given in the format defined by the attribute and which occurs after the starting date (calendar ends at the specified date) first item is boolean false (calendar ends on the reference date), a negative integer (calendar ends n days before the reference date), or a valid date given in the format defined by the format attribute (calendar ends at the specified date), and the second item is a positive integer (calendar ends n days before the ending date), or a valid date given in the format defined by the format attribute and which occurs before the starting date (calendar starts at the specified date) Examples:



[1, 7] calendar starts tomorrow and ends seven days after that

[true, 7] calendar starts on the reference date and ends seven days after that

['2013-01-01', false] calendar starts on January 1st 2013 and has no ending date ("format" is YYYY-MM-DD)

[false, '2012-01-01'] calendar ends on the reference date and starts on January 1st 2012 ("format" is YYYY-MM-DD)



Note that disabled_dates property will still apply!

The reference date is the current date unless the date picker is the pair of another date picker, case in which the reference date is the date selected in that date picker.

disable_time_picker boolean false By default, setting a format that also involves time ( h , H , g , G , i , s , a , A ) will automatically enable the time picker. If you want to use a format that involves time but you don't want the time picker, set this property to true .

disabled_dates mixed false

no disabled dates An array of disabled dates in the following format: 'day month year weekday' where weekday is optional and can be 0-6 (Saturday to Sunday).



The syntax is similar to cron's syntax: the values are separated by spaces and may contain * (asterisk) - (dash) and , (comma) delimiters.



Examples:



['1 1 2012'] would disable January 1, 2012

['* 1 2012'] would disable all days in January 2012

['1-10 1 2012'] would disable January 1 through 10 in 2012

['1,10 1 2012'] would disable January 1 and 10 in 2012

['1-10,20,22,24 1-3 *'] would disable 1 through 10, plus the 22nd and 24th of January through March for every year

['* * * 0,6'] would disable all Saturdays and Sundays

['01 07 2012', '02 07 2012', '* 08 2012'] would disable 1st and 2nd of July 2012, and all of August of 2012



DISABLING ALL DATES AND NOT SPECIFYING AT LEAST ONE ENABLED DATE WILL SEND THE SCRIPT INTO AN INFINITE LOOP SEARCHING FOR AN ENABLED DATE TO DISPLAY!

enabled_ampm mixed false

both am/pm are selectable An array of selectable am/pm.



Allowed values are ['am'] , ['pm'] , or ['am', 'pm'] .



Applies only when format contains A or a . Note that even when only one is enabled, onChange() will still be triggered when clicking the up/down buttons next to AM/PM on the timepicker.

enabled_dates mixed false

all dates enabled An array of enabled dates in the same format as required for disabled_dates property. To be used together with the disabled_dates property by first setting the disabled_dates property to something like [* * * *] (which will disable everything) and the setting the enabled_dates property to, say, [* * * 0,6] to enable just weekends.

enabled_hours mixed false

all hours are selectable An array of selectable hours.



Applies only when format contains one of the following characters: H , G , h , g . Valid values are between 0-24 (not padded with 0 !) when format contains H or G characters, and between 1-12 (not padded with 0 !) when format contains h or g characters.

enabled_minutes mixed false

all minutes are selectable An array of selectable minutes.



Applies only when format contains the i character. Valid values are between 0-59 (not padded with 0 !)

enabled_seconds mixed false

all seconds are selectable An array of selectable seconds.



Applies only when format contains the s character. Valid values are between 0-59 (not padded with 0 !)

fast_navigation boolean true Allows users to quickly navigate through months and years by clicking on the date picker's top label.

first_day_of_week integer 1

Monday Week's starting day.

Valid values are 0 to 6 , Sunday to Saturday.

format string 'Y-m-d' Format of the returned date.



Accepts the following characters for date formatting: d , D , j , l , N , w , S , F , m , M , n , Y , y , h , H , g , G , i , s , a , A , borrowing the syntax from PHP's date function.



If format property contains time-related characters ( g , G , h , H , i , s , a , A ), the time picker will be automatically enabled.



If you want to use a format that involves time but you don't want the time picker, set the disable_time_picker property to true. Note that when setting a date format without days ( d , j ), the users will be able to select only years and months, and when setting a format without months and days ( F , m , M , n , t , d , j ), the users will be able to select only years. Similarly, setting a format that contains only time-related characters, will result in users being able to only select time.



Setting a time format containing a or A (12-hour format) but using H or G as the hour's format will result in the hour's format being automatically changed to h or g , respectively. Also note that the value of the view property may be overridden if it is the case (i.e. a value of days for the view property makes no sense if the date format doesn't allow the selection of days).

header_captions object header_captions: {

days: 'F, Y',

months: 'Y',

years: 'Y1 - Y2'

} Captions in the date picker's header, for the 3 applicable views: days , months , years



For each of the 3 views the following special characters may be used borrowing from PHP's date function's syntax: m , n , F , M , y and Y ; any of these will be replaced at runtime with the appropriate date fragment, depending on the currently viewed date.



Two more special characters are also available Y1 and Y2 (upper case representing years with 4 digits, lowercase representing years with 2 digits) which represent currently selected year - 7 and currently selected year + 4 and which are used only in the years view.



Even though any of these special characters may be used in any of the 3 views, you should use m , n , F , M for the days view and y , Y , Y1 , Y2 , y1 , y2 for the months and years view or you may get unexpected results!



Text and HTML can also be used, and will be rendered as it is, as in the example below (the library is smart enough to not replace special characters when used in words or HTML tags):



header_captions: {

days: 'Departure:<br>F, Y',

months: 'Departure:<br>Y',

years: 'Departure:<br>Y1 - Y2'

}





icon_margin mixed false The left and right white-space around the icon



If the inside property is set to true then the target element's padding will be altered so that the element's left or right padding (depending on the value of icon_position ) will be 2 x icon_margin plus the icon's width.



If the inside property is set to false , then this will be the distance between the element and the icon.



Leave it to false to use the element's existing padding

icon_position string 'right' Icon's position.

Accepted values are left and right

inside boolean true Should the icon for opening the date picker be inside the element?



If set to false , the icon will be placed to the right of the parent element, while if set to true it will be placed to the right of the parent element, but inside the element itself

lang_clear_date string 'Clear' the caption for the Clear button.

months array ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December'], Month names

months_abbr mixed false Abbreviated names of months.



By default, the abbreviated name of a month consists of the first 3 letters from the month's full name. While this is common for most languages, there are also exceptions for languages like Thai, Loa, Myanmar, etc. where this is not correct. For these cases, specify an array with the abbreviations to be used for the months of the year; leave it false to use the first 3 letters of a month's name as the abbreviation.

navigation Array navigation: ['◀', '▶', '▲', '▼'] HTML to be used for the previous/next and up/down buttons, in that order.

offset array [5, -5] The offset, in pixels (x, y), to shift the date picker's position relative to the top-right of the icon that toggles the date picker or, if the icon is disabled, relative to the top-right corner of the element the plugin is attached to.



Note that this only applies if the position of the calendar, relative to the browser's viewport, doesn't require the date picker to be placed automatically so that it is visible!

open_icon_only boolean false When set to true , the date picker will show only when users click on the associated icon, and not also when clicking the associated element.

open_on_focus boolean false Set this property to true if you want the date picker to be shown when the parent element (if open_icon_only is not set to false ) or the associated calendar icon (if show_icon is not set to false ) receive focus.

pair object false

not paired with another date picker If set as one or more jQuery elements with Zebra Datepicker attached, those particular date pickers will use the current date picker's value as starting date



Note that the rules set in the direction property will still apply but the reference date will not be the current system date but the value selected in the current date picker.



Use this property only on the date picker containing the "starting date" and not also on the one with the "ending date", or the direction property of the second date picker will not work as expected!

readonly_element boolean true Should the element the calendar is attached to, be read-only?



If set to true , a date can be set only through the date picker and cannot be entered manually.

rtl boolean false Whether text should be drawn from right to left.

select_other_months boolean false Should days from previous and/or next month be selectable when visible?



Note that if the value of this property is set to true , the value of show_other_months will be considered true regardless of the actual value!

show_clear_date mixed 0 Should the Clear date button be visible?



Accepted values are:



0 - the button for clearing a previously selected date is shown only if a previously selected date already exists; this means that if there's no date selected, this button will not be visible; once the user picked a date and opens the date picker again, this time the button will be visible.

- the button for clearing a previously selected date is shown only if a previously selected date already exists; this means that if there's no date selected, this button will not be visible; once the user picked a date and opens the date picker again, this time the button will be visible. true will make the button visible all the time

will make the button visible all the time false will disable the button

show_icon mixed Pick a date Should a calendar icon be added to the elements the plugin is attached to?



Set this property's value to boolean false if you don't want the calendar icon.



Note that the text is not visible by default since text-indentation is set to a big negative value in the CSS, so you might want to change that in case you want to make the text visible.



When not set to boolean false the plugin will attach a calendar icon to the elements the plugin is attached to.

show_other_months boolean true Should days from previous and/or next month be visible?

show_select_today mixed 'Today' Should the Today button be visible?



Setting this property to anything but a boolean false will enable the button and will use the property's value as caption for the button. Setting it to false will disable the button.

show_week_number mixed false Should the ISO 8601 week number be displayed?



Anything other than false will enable this feature, and use the given value as column title. For example, show_week_number: 'Wk' would enable this feature and have Wk as the column's title.

start_date mixed false A default date to start the date picker with



Must be specified in the format defined by the format property, or as a JavaScript Date object



If you have a date format that contains time and you need to set a default time but the date should be the current date, here's one way of doing it:



Prior to version 1.9.11 :



var date = new Date(); // have this somewhere



// set the start_date property like

start_date: date.getFullYear() + '-' +

(date.getMonth() + 1 < 10 ? '0' : '') +

(date.getMonth() + 1) + '-' +

(date.getDate() < 10 ? '0' : date.getDate()) +

' 12:00'



Starting with version 1.9.11 :



start_date: new Date()



Note that this value is used only if there is no value in the field the date picker is attached to! The property's value can be a JavaScript Date object since version 1.9.11

strict boolean false Should default values, in the input field the date picker is attached to, be deleted if they are not valid according to direction and/or disabled_dates ?

view string 'days' How should the date picker start:



Valid values are days , months , years and time .



Note that the date picker is always cycling days -> months -> years when clicking in the date picker's header, and years -> months -> days when selecting dates (skipping the views that are missing because of the date's format)



The value of the view property may be overridden if the date's format requires so! (i.e. days for the view property makes no sense if the date format doesn't allow the selection of days)

weekend_days Array [0, 6]

Saturday and Sunday Days of the week that are considered weekend days

Valid values are 0 to 6 , Sunday to Saturday.