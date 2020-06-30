If your company or products use iView, welcome to click here to leave a message.
We provide an iView plugin for Vue CLI 3, which you can use to quickly build an iView-based project.
We also provide a starter kit iview-project for you.
Using npm:
npm install iview --save
Using a script tag for global use:
<script type="text/javascript" src="iview.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/styles/iview.css">
You can find more info on the website.
<template>
<Slider v-model="value" range />
</template>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
value: [20, 50]
}
}
}
</script>
Using css via
import:
import 'iview/dist/styles/iview.css';
If you want to contribute or have questions or bugs to report:
Questions: Find other users at the Gitter chat or post on StackOverflow using
[iview-ui] tag
Bugs: File a issue here - please provide a example so we can help you better
Contribute: Contact us in Gitter chat, WeChat or via mail to
iview@tendcloud.com. PRs welcome!
Copyright (c) 2016-present, TalkingData