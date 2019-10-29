openbase logo
zc

zarinpal-checkout

by Siamak
0.2.7

☼ Simple implementation of ZarinPal JavaScript.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

224

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ZarinPal Checkout: Build Status

ZarinPal Checkout implementation in Node.JS

  • Easy to Use
  • Promises/A+ Compatible
  • Sandboxing

🕹 Usage

Install the package from npm or yarn and require it in your Node project:

npm install zarinpal-checkout
# or
yarn add zarinpal-checkout

const ZarinpalCheckout = require('zarinpal-checkout');
// or
import ZarinPalCheckout from 'zarinpal-checkout';

Then create an instance:

/**
 * Create ZarinPal
 * @param {String} `xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx` [Merchant ID]
 * @param {Boolean} false [toggle `Sandbox` mode]
 */
const zarinpal = ZarinpalCheckout.create('xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx', false);

📢 API

★ Payment Request:

/**
 * PaymentRequest [module]
 * @return {String} URL [Payement Authority]
 */
zarinpal.PaymentRequest({
  Amount: '1000', // In Tomans
  CallbackURL: 'https://your-safe-api/example/zarinpal/validate',
  Description: 'A Payment from Node.JS',
  Email: 'hi@siamak.work',
  Mobile: '09120000000'
}).then(response => {
  if (response.status === 100) {
    console.log(response.url);
  }
}).catch(err => {
  console.error(err);
});

★ Payment Verification:

zarinpal.PaymentVerification({
  Amount: '1000', // In Tomans
  Authority: '000000000000000000000000000000000000',
}).then(response => {
  if (response.status !== 100) {
    console.log('Empty!');
  } else {
    console.log(`Verified! Ref ID: ${response.RefID}`);
  }
}).catch(err => {
  console.error(err);
});

★ Unverified Transactions:

zarinpal.UnverifiedTransactions().then(response =>
  if (response.status === 100) {
    console.log(response.authorities);
  }
}).catch(err => {
  console.error(err);
});

★ Refresh Authority:

zarinpal.RefreshAuthority({
  Authority: '000000000000000000000000000000000000',
  Expire: '1800'
}).then(response => {
  if (response.status === 100) {
    console.log(response.status);
  }
}).catch(err => {
  console.error(err);
});

🍦🍦🍦 DEMO: ZarinPal Express checkout.

🔆 To-Do

  • Add Extra mode for API.
  • Promises/A+
  • Unit testing mocha.

👋 Contribution

Contributions are welcome. Please submit PRs or just file an issue if you see something broken or in need of improving.

🍀 License

This software is released under the MIT License.

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015-2017 Siamak Mokhtari s.mokhtari75@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of
this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in
the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to
use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of
the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so,
subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS
FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR
COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER
IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN
CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

