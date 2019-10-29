ZarinPal Checkout:

ZarinPal Checkout implementation in Node.JS

Easy to Use

Promises/A+ Compatible

Sandboxing

🕹 Usage

Install the package from npm or yarn and require it in your Node project:

npm install zarinpal-checkout yarn add zarinpal-checkout

const ZarinpalCheckout = require ( 'zarinpal-checkout' ); import ZarinPalCheckout from 'zarinpal-checkout' ;

Then create an instance:

const zarinpal = ZarinpalCheckout.create( 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx' , false );

📢 API

★ Payment Request:

zarinpal.PaymentRequest({ Amount : '1000' , CallbackURL : 'https://your-safe-api/example/zarinpal/validate' , Description : 'A Payment from Node.JS' , Email : 'hi@siamak.work' , Mobile : '09120000000' }).then( response => { if (response.status === 100 ) { console .log(response.url); } }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

★ Payment Verification:

zarinpal.PaymentVerification({ Amount : '1000' , Authority : '000000000000000000000000000000000000' , }).then( response => { if (response.status !== 100 ) { console .log( 'Empty!' ); } else { console .log( `Verified! Ref ID: ${response.RefID} ` ); } }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

★ Unverified Transactions:

zarinpal.UnverifiedTransactions().then( response => if (response.status === 100 ) { console .log(response.authorities); } }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

★ Refresh Authority:

zarinpal.RefreshAuthority({ Authority : '000000000000000000000000000000000000' , Expire : '1800' }).then( response => { if (response.status === 100 ) { console .log(response.status); } }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Add Extra mode for API.

Add Extra mode for API. Promises/A+

Promises/A+ Unit testing mocha .

👋 Contribution

Contributions are welcome. Please submit PRs or just file an issue if you see something broken or in need of improving.

🍀 License

This software is released under the MIT License.