Zappa is a CoffeeScript-optimized interface to Express and Socket.IO.

Synopsis

require ( './zappajs' ) -> teacup = @teacup @get '/' : -> @render 'index' , title: 'Zappa!' scripts: '/index.js /more.js /client.js' stylesheet: '/index.css' @view index: -> {doctype,html,head,title,script,link,body,h1,div} = teacup doctype 5 html => head => title @title if @title for s in @scripts.split ' ' script src: s link rel: 'stylesheet' , href:@stylesheet body -> h1 'Welcome to Zappa!' div id: 'content' div id: 'content2' pixels = 12 @css '/index.css' : body: font: '12px Helvetica' h1: color: 'pink' height: " #{pixels} px" @get '/:name/data.json' : -> record = id: 123 name: @params.name email: " #{@params.name} @example.com" @json record @coffee '/index.js' : -> alert 'hi' @with 'client' @browser '/more.js' : -> domready = require 'domready' $ = require 'component-dom' domready -> $( '#content' ).html 'Ready to roll!' @use session: store: new @session.MemoryStore() secret: 'foo' resave: true , saveUninitialized: true @on 'ready' : -> console .log "Client #{@id} is ready and says #{@data} ." @emit 'ok' , null @client '/client.js' : -> @emit 'ready' , 'hello' $ = require 'component-dom' @on 'ok' , -> $( '#content2' ).html 'Ready to roll too!'

Install

npm install zappajs

Other resources

The source code repository at github

Questions, suggestions? Drop us a line on the mailing list

Found a bug? Open an issue at github

ZappaJS 5.0 Changes

Removal of browserify dependency

@browser and @isomorph are now in the client module, alongside @client .

ZappaJS 4.0 Changes

Major improvements in Socket.IO interface:

Now supports saving the Session object in Socket.IO methods. Session content can be modified both from ExpressJS and from Socket.IO.

Supports ack callback for all Socket.IO emit calls.

Embedded client-side code:

The ZappaJS client is no longer embedded and was moved to a separate module, zappajs-client .

Sammy and jQuery are no longer embedded:

As a consequence the zappa middleware is no longer required and was removed. If your code references any Javascript file under /zappa/ , consider using e.g. browserify-middleware to build the dependencies.

middleware is no longer required and was removed. If your code references any Javascript file under , consider using e.g. to build the dependencies. Also, @client and @shared are gone (along with their magic).

Client-side code is now bundled using browserify-string ; @browser is available alongside @client , while @isomorph replaces @shared .

New features

Now uses the debug module instead of logging to console directly.