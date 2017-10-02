Zappa is a CoffeeScript-optimized interface to Express and Socket.IO.
require('./zappajs') ->
## Server-side ##
teacup = @teacup
@get '/': ->
@render 'index',
title: 'Zappa!'
scripts: '/index.js /more.js /client.js'
stylesheet: '/index.css'
@view index: ->
{doctype,html,head,title,script,link,body,h1,div} = teacup
doctype 5
html =>
head =>
title @title if @title
for s in @scripts.split ' '
script src: s
link rel:'stylesheet', href:@stylesheet
body ->
h1 'Welcome to Zappa!'
div id:'content'
div id:'content2'
pixels = 12
@css '/index.css':
body:
font: '12px Helvetica'
h1:
color: 'pink'
height: "#{pixels}px"
@get '/:name/data.json': ->
record =
id: 123
name: @params.name
email: "#{@params.name}@example.com"
@json record
## Client-side ##
@coffee '/index.js': ->
alert 'hi'
## Client-side with Browserify ##
@with 'client' # requires `zappajs-plugin-client`
@browser '/more.js': ->
domready = require 'domready'
$ = require 'component-dom'
domready ->
$('#content').html 'Ready to roll!'
## Client-side with ExpressJS/Socket.IO session sharing ##
@use session:
store: new @session.MemoryStore()
secret: 'foo'
resave: true, saveUninitialized: true
@on 'ready': ->
console.log "Client #{@id} is ready and says #{@data}."
@emit 'ok', null
@client '/client.js': ->
@emit 'ready', 'hello'
$ = require 'component-dom'
@on 'ok', ->
$('#content2').html 'Ready to roll too!'
npm install zappajs
The source code repository at github
Questions, suggestions? Drop us a line on the mailing list
Found a bug? Open an issue at github
@browser and
@isomorph are now in the
client module, alongside
@client.
Now supports saving the Session object in Socket.IO methods. Session content can be modified both from ExpressJS and from Socket.IO.
Supports
ack callback for all Socket.IO
emit calls.
The ZappaJS client is no longer embedded and was moved to a separate module,
zappajs-client.
Sammy and jQuery are no longer embedded:
zappa middleware is no longer required and was removed. If your code references any Javascript file under
/zappa/, consider using e.g.
browserify-middleware to build the dependencies.
@client and
@shared are gone (along with their magic).
Client-side code is now bundled using
browserify-string;
@browser is available alongside
@client, while
@isomorph replaces
@shared.
Now uses the
debug module instead of logging to console directly.
Host and port might be specified using the
ZAPPA_PORT and
ZAPPA_HOST environment variables, which are used as default if no explicit configuration is provided.