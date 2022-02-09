Zapier Platform

This is the main monorepo for all public code that powers the Zapier Platform Experience.

Contents

It consists of a few main packages:

zapier-platform-cli : The CLI that devs can use to perform common tasks with their apps (such as push , promote , etc)

zapier-platform-core : The package which all apps depend on; it provides functionality at runtime.

zapier-platform-schema : The source of truth for what's allowed in the structure a Zapier app; not typically installed directly

zapier-platform-legacy-scripting-runner : If your app started as a Legacy Web Builder app, this provides a shim that keeps your app running seamlessly

example-apps/* : A varied set of example apps to get you started

Getting Started