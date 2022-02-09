This is the main monorepo for all public code that powers the Zapier Platform Experience.
It consists of a few main packages:
zapier-platform-cli: The CLI that devs can use to perform common tasks with their apps (such as
push,
promote, etc)
zapier-platform-core: The package which all apps depend on; it provides functionality at runtime.
zapier-platform-schema: The source of truth for what's allowed in the structure a Zapier app; not typically installed directly
zapier-platform-legacy-scripting-runner: If your app started as a Legacy Web Builder app, this provides a shim that keeps your app running seamlessly
example-apps/*: A varied set of example apps to get you started
# Install Yarn if you haven't
brew install yarn
# Clone this repo
git clone git@github.com:zapier/zapier-platform.git
cd zapier-platform
# Install dependencies
yarn
# Run tests for all packages
yarn test
# Run tests for an individual package
cd packages/cli
yarn test