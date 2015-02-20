Zanimo.js - Promise based CSS3 transitions

Allows chaining of css transitions in a promise based way, which gives a powerful control over CSS transitions for making animations.

Zanimo.js is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.

Install

$ npm install zanimo

To use in the browser, compile with browserify or fetch a UMD bundle from browserify cdn.

tests

Build tests with

npm run build

and open test/index.html in your browser.

API

Takes a DOM element or a promise of a DOM element and returns a promise of the given element.

Zanimo(myDomElement).then( function ( el ) { }, function ( reason ) { });

Applies a css style on the given DOM element.

Zanimo(myDomElement, "transform" , "translate3d(200px, 200px, 0)" ) .then( function ( domElt ) { console .log( "Done..." ); });

Starts a transition on the given DOM element and returns a promise. For now Zanimo does not support hexadecimal color notation or 0px (just use 0) in the value argument.

Zanimo(myDomElement, "width" , "200px" , 200 , "ease-in" ) .then( function ( domElt ) { }, function ( reason ) { } );

Encapsulates a Zanimo(el, *) call by returning a function (el) ➜ promise[el].

Useful to define reusable transitions.

var widthTransition = Zanimo.f( "width" , "200px" , 200 , "ease-in" ), heightTransition = Zanimo.f( "height" , "300px" , 200 , "ease-in" ); Zanimo(myDomElement) .then(widthTransition) .then(heightTransition);

Credits