Allows chaining of css transitions in a promise based way, which gives a powerful control over CSS transitions for making animations.
Zanimo.js is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.
$ npm install zanimo
To use in the browser, compile with browserify or fetch a UMD bundle from browserify cdn.
Build tests with
npm run build
and open test/index.html in your browser.
Takes a DOM element or a promise of a DOM element and returns a promise of the given element.
Zanimo(myDomElement).then(function (el) {
// do something with the DOM element
}, function (reason) {
// do something when `myDOMElement` isn't a DOM element
});
Applies a css style on the given DOM element.
Zanimo(myDomElement, "transform", "translate3d(200px, 200px, 0)")
.then(function (domElt) { console.log("Done..."); });
Starts a transition on the given DOM element and returns a promise. For now Zanimo does not support hexadecimal color notation or 0px (just use 0) in the value argument.
Zanimo(myDomElement, "width", "200px", 200, "ease-in")
.then(
function (domElt) { /* do something on success */ },
function (reason) { /* do something on error */ }
);
Encapsulates a
Zanimo(el, *) call by returning a function (el) ➜ promise[el].
Useful to define reusable transitions.
var widthTransition = Zanimo.f("width", "200px", 200, "ease-in"),
heightTransition = Zanimo.f("height", "300px", 200, "ease-in");
Zanimo(myDomElement)
.then(widthTransition)
.then(heightTransition);
@bobylito who came up with the name
Zanimo.