ZangoDB is a MongoDB-like interface for HTML5 IndexedDB that supports most of the familiar filtering, projection, sorting, updating and aggregation features of MongoDB, for usage in the web browser.
let db = new zango.Db('mydb', { people: ['age'] });
let people = db.collection('people');
let docs = [
{ name: 'Frank', age: 20 },
{ name: 'Thomas', age: 33 },
{ name: 'Todd', age: 33 },
{ name: 'John', age: 28 },
{ name: 'Peter', age: 33 },
{ name: 'George', age: 28 }
];
people.insert(docs).then(() => {
return people.find({
name: { $ne: 'John' },
age: { $gt: 20 }
}).group({
_id: { age: '$age' },
count: { $sum: 1 }
}).project({
_id: 0,
age: '$_id.age'
}).sort({
age: -1
}).forEach(doc => console.log('doc:', doc));
}).catch(error => console.error(error));
Which outputs:
doc: { count: 3, age: 33 }
doc: { count: 1, age: 28 }
ZangoDB is available as an npm package, and the web-browser build can be downloaded here or embedded:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/zangodb@latest/dist/zangodb.min.js"></script>
For certain web browsers, such as Internet Explorer, the Babel polyfill is required and must be loaded before ZangoDB:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/babel-polyfill/6.23.0/polyfill.min.js"></script>
ZangoDB then can be accessed using the global variable
zango.
To install ZangoDB for usage with node:
$ npm install zangodb
In both cases, an implementation of IndexedDB is required. For environments without a native implementation of IndexedDB, Fake IndexedDB can be used:
global.indexedDB = require('fake-indexeddb');
global.IDBKeyRange = require('fake-indexeddb/lib/FDBKeyRange');
The following filter operators are supported:
$and,
$or,
$not,
$nor,
$eq,
$ne,
$gt,
$gte,
$lt,
$lte,
$in,
$nin,
$elemMatch,
$regex, and
$exists.
Expression operators can be used in combination with the group and projection operators.
The following expression operators are supported:
$literal,
$add,
$subtract,
$multiply,
$divide,
$mod,
$abs,
$ceil,
$floor,
$ln,
$log10,
$pow,
$sqrt,
$trunc,
$concat,
$toLower,
$toUpper,
$concatArrays,
$dayOfMonth,
$year,
$month,
$hour,
$minute,
$second, and
$millisecond.
The following update operators are supported:
$set,
$unset,
$rename,
$inc,
$mul,
$min,
$max,
$push,
$pop,
$pullAll,
$pull, and
$addToSet.
The following group operators are supported:
$sum,
$avg,
$min,
$max,
$push, and
$addToSet.
The following aggregation pipeline stages are supported:
$match,
$project,
$group,
$unwind,
$sort,
$skip, and
$limit.
MIT, please view the LICENSE file.