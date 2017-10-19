ZangoDB is a MongoDB-like interface for HTML5 IndexedDB that supports most of the familiar filtering, projection, sorting, updating and aggregation features of MongoDB, for usage in the web browser.

Example

let db = new zango.Db( 'mydb' , { people : [ 'age' ] }); let people = db.collection( 'people' ); let docs = [ { name : 'Frank' , age : 20 }, { name : 'Thomas' , age : 33 }, { name : 'Todd' , age : 33 }, { name : 'John' , age : 28 }, { name : 'Peter' , age : 33 }, { name : 'George' , age : 28 } ]; people.insert(docs).then( () => { return people.find({ name : { $ne : 'John' }, age : { $gt : 20 } }).group({ _id : { age : '$age' }, count : { $sum : 1 } }).project({ _id : 0 , age : '$_id.age' }).sort({ age : -1 }).forEach( doc => console .log( 'doc:' , doc)); }).catch( error => console .error(error));

Which outputs:

doc: { count: 3 , age: 33 } doc: { count: 1 , age: 28 }

Installation

ZangoDB is available as an npm package, and the web-browser build can be downloaded here or embedded:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/zangodb@latest/dist/zangodb.min.js" > </ script >

For certain web browsers, such as Internet Explorer, the Babel polyfill is required and must be loaded before ZangoDB:

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/babel-polyfill/6.23.0/polyfill.min.js" > </ script >

ZangoDB then can be accessed using the global variable zango .

To install ZangoDB for usage with node:

npm install zangodb

In both cases, an implementation of IndexedDB is required. For environments without a native implementation of IndexedDB, Fake IndexedDB can be used:

global.indexedDB = require ( 'fake-indexeddb' ); global.IDBKeyRange = require ( 'fake-indexeddb/lib/FDBKeyRange' );

Document Language Operators

Filter Operators

The following filter operators are supported: $and , $or , $not , $nor , $eq , $ne , $gt , $gte , $lt , $lte , $in , $nin , $elemMatch , $regex , and $exists .

Expression Operators

Expression operators can be used in combination with the group and projection operators.

The following expression operators are supported: $literal , $add , $subtract , $multiply , $divide , $mod , $abs , $ceil , $floor , $ln , $log10 , $pow , $sqrt , $trunc , $concat , $toLower , $toUpper , $concatArrays , $dayOfMonth , $year , $month , $hour , $minute , $second , and $millisecond .

The following update operators are supported: $set , $unset , $rename , $inc , $mul , $min , $max , $push , $pop , $pullAll , $pull , and $addToSet .

Group Operators

The following group operators are supported: $sum , $avg , $min , $max , $push , and $addToSet .

Aggregation Pipeline Stages

The following aggregation pipeline stages are supported: $match , $project , $group , $unwind , $sort , $skip , and $limit .

License

MIT, please view the LICENSE file.