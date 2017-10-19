openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
zan

zangodb

by Erik Olson
1.0.8 (see all)

MongoDB-like interface for HTML5 IndexedDB

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

314

GitHub Stars

986

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ZangoDB

ZangoDB is a MongoDB-like interface for HTML5 IndexedDB that supports most of the familiar filtering, projection, sorting, updating and aggregation features of MongoDB, for usage in the web browser.

Example

let db = new zango.Db('mydb', { people: ['age'] });
let people = db.collection('people');

let docs = [
    { name: 'Frank', age: 20 },
    { name: 'Thomas', age: 33 },
    { name: 'Todd', age: 33 },
    { name: 'John', age: 28 },
    { name: 'Peter', age: 33 },
    { name: 'George', age: 28 }
];

people.insert(docs).then(() => {
    return people.find({
        name: { $ne: 'John' },
        age: { $gt: 20 }
    }).group({
        _id: { age: '$age' },
        count: { $sum: 1 }
    }).project({
        _id: 0,
        age: '$_id.age'
    }).sort({
        age: -1
    }).forEach(doc => console.log('doc:', doc));
}).catch(error => console.error(error));

Which outputs:

doc: { count: 3, age: 33 }
doc: { count: 1, age: 28 }

Installation

ZangoDB is available as an npm package, and the web-browser build can be downloaded here or embedded:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/zangodb@latest/dist/zangodb.min.js"></script>

For certain web browsers, such as Internet Explorer, the Babel polyfill is required and must be loaded before ZangoDB:

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/babel-polyfill/6.23.0/polyfill.min.js"></script>

ZangoDB then can be accessed using the global variable zango.

To install ZangoDB for usage with node:

$ npm install zangodb

In both cases, an implementation of IndexedDB is required. For environments without a native implementation of IndexedDB, Fake IndexedDB can be used:

global.indexedDB = require('fake-indexeddb');
global.IDBKeyRange = require('fake-indexeddb/lib/FDBKeyRange');

Document Language Operators

Filter Operators

The following filter operators are supported: $and, $or, $not, $nor, $eq, $ne, $gt, $gte, $lt, $lte, $in, $nin, $elemMatch, $regex, and $exists.

Expression Operators

Expression operators can be used in combination with the group and projection operators.

The following expression operators are supported: $literal, $add, $subtract, $multiply, $divide, $mod, $abs, $ceil, $floor, $ln, $log10, $pow, $sqrt, $trunc, $concat, $toLower, $toUpper, $concatArrays, $dayOfMonth, $year, $month, $hour, $minute, $second, and $millisecond.

Update Operators

The following update operators are supported: $set, $unset, $rename, $inc, $mul, $min, $max, $push, $pop, $pullAll, $pull, and $addToSet.

Group Operators

The following group operators are supported: $sum, $avg, $min, $max, $push, and $addToSet.

Aggregation Pipeline Stages

The following aggregation pipeline stages are supported: $match, $project, $group, $unwind, $sort, $skip, and $limit.

License

MIT, please view the LICENSE file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial