A proxy for your debug environment
Zan Proxy is an HTTP proxy server written in Node.js, which can be used to modify requests and mock reponse data. It is also a tool for custom DNS resolving and requests monitoring.
The proxy server can be easily configured by a user-friendly interface. In addition, a mechanism is provided for developers to customize the behavior of the server.
Zan Proxy v5.0.0 did some incompatible change，you should pay attention to something when upgrading：
The detailed documentation can be refered here.
install dependencies
yarn
cd webui && yarn
start webui development mode
yarn dev:ui
start cli/gui development mode
yarn dev:cli # cli development mode
yarn dev:gui # gui development mode
build
yarn build:cli
yarn build:gui
