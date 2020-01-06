A proxy for your debug environment

Zan Proxy is an HTTP proxy server written in Node.js, which can be used to modify requests and mock reponse data. It is also a tool for custom DNS resolving and requests monitoring. The proxy server can be easily configured by a user-friendly interface. In addition, a mechanism is provided for developers to customize the behavior of the server.

Features

Clean and user-friendly interface

Support HTTP, HTTPS and websocket

Support remote redirect rules

Modify the request target

Mock the response data

Custom plugins to modify default behaviour

Custom DNS resolving

GUI Configuration

Installation

Download from Github.

Upgrade To v5

Zan Proxy v5.0.0 did some incompatible change，you should pay attention to something when upgrading：

To fit macOS 10.15 and ios 13, we replaced the Zan Proxy certificate(from 1024 bits to 2048 bits), we will automatically install the certificate for you on the Mac, but on other devices(like Windows、phone), you have to install the certificate manually. Change some config file fields, but you need not update it manually, Zan Proxy will update these files automatically.

Interface

GUI

Web

Documentation

The detailed documentation can be refered here.

Running From Source Code

install dependencies yarn cd webui && yarn start webui development mode yarn dev:ui start cli/gui development mode yarn dev:cli # cli development mode yarn dev:gui # gui development mode build yarn build:cli yarn build:gui

Plugins List

zp-print-url print the urls

zp-debug-tool web debug tool

(PRs are welcomed to append the list)

LICENSE

MIT