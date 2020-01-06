openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

zan-proxy

by youzan
4.0.27 (see all)

An extensible proxy for PC/Mobile/APP developer

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

34

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo

A proxy for your debug environment

访问中文版

Build Status downloads npm version license

Zan Proxy is an HTTP proxy server written in Node.js, which can be used to modify requests and mock reponse data. It is also a tool for custom DNS resolving and requests monitoring. The proxy server can be easily configured by a user-friendly interface. In addition, a mechanism is provided for developers to customize the behavior of the server.

Features

  • Clean and user-friendly interface
  • Support HTTP, HTTPS and websocket
  • Support remote redirect rules
  • Modify the request target
  • Mock the response data
  • Custom plugins to modify default behaviour
  • Custom DNS resolving
  • GUI Configuration

Installation

Download from Github.

Upgrade To v5

Zan Proxy v5.0.0 did some incompatible change，you should pay attention to something when upgrading：

  1. To fit macOS 10.15 and ios 13, we replaced the Zan Proxy certificate(from 1024 bits to 2048 bits), we will automatically install the certificate for you on the Mac, but on other devices(like Windows、phone), you have to install the certificate manually.
  2. Change some config file fields, but you need not update it manually, Zan Proxy will update these files automatically.

Interface

GUI

Web

Documentation

The detailed documentation can be refered here.

Running From Source Code

  1. install dependencies

    yarn
cd webui && yarn

  2. start webui development mode

    yarn dev:ui

  3. start cli/gui development mode

    yarn dev:cli  # cli development mode
yarn dev:gui  # gui development mode

  4. build

    yarn build:cli
yarn build:gui

Plugins List

(PRs are welcomed to append the list)

Wechat Group

Scan the qrcode to join our wechat discussion group, please note that you want to join ZanProxy discussion group.

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial