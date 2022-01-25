A promise library that does not automatically resolve promises asynchronously, unless you do so manually.
https://medium.com/@bluepnume/intentionally-unleashing-zalgo-with-promises-ab3f63ead2fd
npm install --save zalgo-promise
<script src="zalgo-promise.js"></script>
<script>
new ZalgoPromise( ... );
</script>
var ZalgoPromise = require('zalgo-promise');
new ZalgoPromise( ... );
import { ZalgoPromise } from 'zalgo-promise';
new ZalgoPromise( ... );
Promises are asynchronous by default. This means that:
Promise.resolve('foo').then(function(result) {
console.log(result);
});
console.log('bar');
Will log:
bar
foo
Even if we don't do anything explicitly asynchronous in the promise, it becomes asynchronous by default.
This is, generally speaking, a good thing™
However, this is a problem when:
setTimeout() to guarantee promises are resolved asynchronously
setTimeout(), for instance, you're in a popup window but still want to communicate with the parent window
In this case, any promises you run in the unfocused window will try to run
setTimeout(), the browser will deprioritize those calls, and your code will hang.
ZalgoPromise attempts to resolve this problem by introducing promises which are not asynchronous by default, only if you explicitly do something asynchronous like an ajax call, a post-message, a setTimeout or something else.
var promise = new ZalgoPromise(function(resolve) {
resolve();
});
promise.then(function() {
// This function will be called *synchronously*
});
var promise = new ZalgoPromise(function(resolve) {
setTimeout(resolve, 100);
});
promise.then(function() {
// This function will be called *asynchronously*
});