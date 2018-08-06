Brackets-Git is an extension for Brackets editor - it provides Git integration for Brackets. It's tested and works on any platform supported by Brackets (Windows, Mac OS X, GNU/Linux).
To make Brackets-Git work you'll need Git installed in your system:
Windows: Git for Windows is recommended with these settings.
Mac OS X: Git for Mac is recommended.
GNU/Linux: Install the package
git:
Debian/Ubuntu using this guide:
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:git-core/ppa
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install git
RedHat/CentOS/Fedora:
sudo yum install git
To install latest release of Brackets-Git use the built-in Brackets Extension Manager which downloads the extension from the extension registry.
Extension can be configured by opening the Git Panel and clicking the button.
Alternatively you can use
File > Git Settings... in the Brackets menu.
You can find some samples of features here.
Currently Brackets-Git supports these features (this list may be incomplete as we add new features regularly):
init /
clone /
push /
pull
create /
delete /
merge branches
select /
define /
delete remotes
checkout /
reset commits
A comprehensive list of Brackets-Git features is available reading the
CHANGELOG.md.
Most of the features available are configurable and it's possible to enable and disable them selectively.
If you can't find the feature you were looking for, feel free to open an issue with your idea(s).
Pull/Push to password protected repositories:
Push/Pull from and to password protected repositories is partially supported, currently it works only with
http /
https repositories.
The Git Credential Manager for Windows (GCM) is recommended to manage password protected repositories, Brackets-Git will eventually provide better support for them. You'll need to push manually the first time to setup your username/password into the credentials helper.
Working with SSH repositories: SSH protocol is currently a bit more difficult, so you'll have to use command line or try to follow these tips:
Linux
Mac OSX
Create a ssh pair key with the following command on the terminal
$ ssh-keygen -t rsa -b 2048 -C "your@email.com"
Enter a
"Secure" passphrase or alternatively hit
Enter twice if you don't want a passphrase
"Not Recommended"
You should be given a string like the following
"99:ff:ff:4b:bb:2d:d3:17:h6:6d:f0:55:4d:f0:b4:db your@email.com"
Pay attention to this line
"Your public key has been saved in /Users/USERNAME/.ssh/id_rsa.pub." the *.pub is what you want here, take note that the names may vary.
Now start the SSH agent
"eval "$(ssh-agent -s)" " Which should give you output like this
"Agent pid 77398"
Next type
"ssh-add ~/.ssh/id_rsa"
Next we want to copy the SSH key into your clipboard, there are two ways of doing this.
"pbcopy < ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub" taking note of before that "Your file" is named
"id_rsa.pub". If it is not, change it to whatever yours may be called. That's it proceed to next step.
id_rsa.pub key or otherwise
named.pub key and open it with a text editor, copy the whole key including email into your clipboard (command + c). That's it.
DO NOT DELETE THE FILE!
Now we add the
SSHKEYFILE.pub to the authorized_keys onto the git server (GitHub website).
"SSH and GPG keys" ->
New SSH Key
"Macbook Pro Git Key"
"ADD KEY" and you're done (NOTE: You may be asked for a password)
Now to test if everything is Working In Terminal Type after the $
"ssh -T git@github.com" Type
"Yes" And close.
If it does not connect, check your Internet and that you have not missed a step :)
Windows (Go to point 3 if you have already a RSA key already generated)
/root/.ssh/authorized_keys. (edit with
vi the file
authorized_keys and paste the pub key content on the file.)
Main panel of Brackets Git
History panel of Brackets Git
Details view for a specific commit
Commit dialog
Settings dialog
Please see
CONTRIBUTING.md