Blazing fast library for fuzzy filtering, matching, and other fuzzy things!
Zadeh is a blazing fast library for fuzzy filtering, matching, and other fuzzy things. Zadeh is a multithreaded library written in C++ with the goal to search through a dataset with 1M entries in a few hundred milliseconds.
The name "Zadeh" refers to Lofti Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic and fuzzy systems.
This is a header-only library. Include
./src/zadeh.h and build it in your application.
examples/example1.cpp:
#include "../src/zadeh.h" // include zadeh.h
#include <string>
#include <iostream>
using namespace std;
int main() {
// the data to fuzzy search on
auto data = vector<string>{"eye", "why", "bi"};
// setup StringArrayFilterer
auto strArrFilterer = zadeh::StringArrayFilterer<vector<string>, string>{};
strArrFilterer.set_candidates(data);
// filter the indices that match the query
auto filtered_indices = strArrFilterer.filter_indices("ye");
// print the filtered data
for (auto ind: filtered_indices) {
cout << data[ind] << '\n';
}
}
Cmake file:
cmake_minimum_required(VERSION 3.17)
project(example1 LANGUAGES CXX)
add_executable(example1 ./examples/example1.cpp)
target_compile_features(example1 PRIVATE cxx_std_17)
Build:
cmake -S . -B ./build && cmake --build ./build --config Debug
Installation:
npm install zadeh
To import all the functions:
import * as zadeh from "zadeh"
or
const zadeh = require("zadeh")
StringArrayFilterer is a class that allows setting the
candidates only once and perform filtering on them multiple times. This is much more efficient than calling the
filter function directly.
export class StringArrayFilterer {
/**
* Make a `StringArrayFilterer` for the candidates that are going to be filtered.
*
* @param candidates An array of strings.
*/
constructor(candidates?: Array<string>)
/**
* Filter the already set array of strings
*
* @param query A string query to match each candidate against.
* @param options Options
* @returns Returns an array of candidates sorted by best match against the query.
*/
filter(query: string, options: StringArrayFilterOptions = {}): Array<string>
/**
* Filter the already set array of objects and get the indices of the chosen candidate
*
* @param query A string query to match the dataKey of each candidate against.
* @param options Options
* @returns Returns an array of numbers indicating the index of the chosen candidate sorted by the best match against the query.
*/
filterIndices(query: string, options: StringArrayFilterOptions = {}): Array<number>
/**
* Allows setting the candidates (if changed or not set in the constructor).
*
* @param candidates An array of strings.
*/
setCandidates(candidates: Array<string>)
}
Example:
const { StringArrayFilterer } = require("zadeh")
// create class
const strArrFilterer = new StringArrayFilterer()
// set the candidates
strArrFilterer.setCandidates(["Call", "Me", "Maybe"])
// call filter multiple times
strArrFilterer.filter("me")
strArrFilterer.filter("all")
ObjectArrayFilterer is a class that performs filtering on an array of objects based on a string stored in the given
dataKey for each object
export class ObjectArrayFilterer<DataKey extends string | number = string> {
/**
* Make an `ObjectArrayFilterer` for the candidates that are going to be filtered.
*
* @param candidates An array of objects.
* @param dataKey The key which is indexed for each object, and filtering is done based on the resulting string
*/
constructor(candidates?: Array<ObjectWithKey<DataKey>>, dataKey?: DataKey)
/**
* Filter the already set objects
*
* @param query A string query to match the dataKey of each candidate against.
* @param options Options
* @returns Returns an array of objects sorted by the best match against the query.
*/
filter(query: string, options: ObjectArrayFilterOptions = {}): Array<ObjectWithKey>
/**
* Filter the already set array of strings and get the indices of the chosen candidate
*
* @param query A string query to match each candidate against.
* @param options Options
* @returns Returns an array of numbers indicating the index of the chosen candidate sorted by the best match against the query.
*/
filterIndices(query: string, options: StringArrayFilterOptions = {}): Array<number>
/**
* Allows setting the candidates (if changed or not set in the constructor).
*
* @param candidates An array of objects.
* @param dataKey The key which is indexed for each object, and filtering is done based on the resulting string
*/
setCandidates(candidates: Array<ObjectWithKey<DataKey>>, dataKey: DataKey)
}
Example:
const { ObjectArrayFilterer } = require("zadeh")
const candidates = [
{ name: "Call", id: 1 },
{ name: "Me", id: 2 },
{ name: "Maybe", id: 3 },
]
// create a class and set the candidates
const objArrFilterer = new ObjectArrayFilterer(candidates, "name") // filter based on their name
// call filter multiple times
objArrFilterer.filter("me") // [{ name: 'Me', id: 2 }, { name: 'Maybe', id: 3}] // finds two objects
objArrFilterer.filter("all") // [{ name: 'Call', id: 1 }]
TreeFilterer filters the given query in the nodes of the given array of trees and returns an array of filtered
trees (or the indices of the filter candidates). A tree object is an object in which each entry stores the data in its
dataKey, and it has (may have) some
children (with a similar structure) in its
childrenKey
export class TreeFilterer<DataKey extends string, ChildrenKey extends string> {
/**
* The method to set an array of trees that are going to be filtered
*
* @param candidates An array of tree objects.
* @param dataKey The key of the object (and its children) which holds the data (defaults to `"data"`)
* @param childrenKey The key of the object (and its children) which hold the children (defaults to `"children"`)
*/
constructor(
candidates?: Tree<DataKey, ChildrenKey>[],
dataKey: DataKey = "data",
childrenKey: ChildrenKey = "children"
)
/**
* The method to set an array of trees that are going to be filtered
*
* @param candidates An array of tree objects.
* @param dataKey The key of the object (and its children) which holds the data (defaults to `"data"`)
* @param childrenKey The key of the object (and its children) which hold the children (defaults to `"children"`)
*/
setCandidates(
candidates: Tree<DataKey, ChildrenKey>[],
dataKey: DataKey = "data",
childrenKey: ChildrenKey = "children"
)
/**
* Filter the already set trees
*
* @param query A string query to match the dataKey of each candidate against.
* @param options Options
* @returns {Tree[]} An array of filtered trees. In a tree, the filtered data is at the last level (if it has
* children, they are not included in the filtered tree)
*/
filter(query: string, options: TreeFilterOptions = {}): Tree<DataKey, ChildrenKey>[]
/**
* The method to perform the filtering on the already set candidates
*
* @param query A string query to match the dataKey of each candidate against.
* @param options Options
* @returns {TreeFilterIndicesResult[]} An array candidate objects in form of `{data, index, parentIndices}` sorted by
* best match against the query. Each object has the address of the object in the tree using `index` and `parent_indices`
*/
filterIndices(query: string, options: TreeFilterOptions = {}): TreeFilterIndicesResult[]
}
Example:
const { TreeFilterer } = require("zadeh")
const treeFilterer = new TreeFilterer()
const candidates = [
{ data: "bye1", children: [{ data: "hello" }] },
{ data: "Bye2", children: [{ data: "_bye4" }, { data: "hel" }] },
{ data: "eye" },
]
treeFilterer.setCandidates(candidates, "data", "children")
treeFilterer.filter("hel")
returns
;[
{ data: "Bye2", children: [{ data: "hel" }] },
{ data: "bye1", children: [{ data: "hello" }] },
]
treeFilterer.filter("bye")
returns
;[
{ data: "bye1", children: [] },
{ data: "Bye2", children: [{ data: "_bye4" }] },
{ data: "Bye2", children: [] },
]
treeFilterer.filterIndices("bye")
returns
;[
{ data: "bye1", index: 0, parent_indices: [] },
{ data: "_bye4", index: 0, parent_indices: [1] },
{ data: "Bye2", index: 1, parent_indices: [] },
]
score(string, query, options = {})
Score the given string against the given query.
string - the string to score.
query - The query to score the string against.
const { score } = require('zadeh')
score('Me', 'me') # 0.17099999999999999
score('Maybe', 'me') # 0.0693
match(string, query, options = {})
Gives an array of indices at which the query matches the given string
const { match } = require("zadeh")
match("Hello World", "he") // [0, 1]
match("Hello World", "wor") // [6, 7, 8]
match("Hello World", "elwor") // [1, 2, 6, 7, 8]
wrap (string, query, options = {})
Gives an HTML/Markdown string that highlights the range for which the match happens
wrap("helloworld", "he")
helloworld
wrap("Hello world", "he")
Hello world
In all the above functions, you can pass an optional object with the following keys
{
/** only for `filter` function */
/** The key to use when candidates is an object */
key?: T extends string ? never : keyof T
/** only for `filter` function */
maxResults?: number
/** @default false */
allowErrors?: boolean
/** @default true */
usePathScoring?: boolean
/** @default false */
useExtensionBonus?: boolean
pathSeparator?: '/' | '\\' | string
}
These deprecated functions are provided to support the API of
fuzzaldrin and
fuzzaldrin-plus.
However, you should replace their usage with
StringArrayFilterer or
ObjectArrayFilterer classes that allow setting the candidates only once and perform filtering on those candidates multiple times. This is much more efficient than
filter or
filterTree functions.
filter(candidates, query, options = {})
Sort and filter the given candidates by matching them against the given query.
candidates - An array of strings or objects.
query - A string query to match each candidate against.
options - the options. You should provide a
key in the options if an array of objects is passed.
Returns an array of candidates sorted by best match against the query.
const { filter } = require("zadeh")
// With an array of strings
let candidates = ["Call", "Me", "Maybe"]
let results = filter(candidates, "me") // ['Me', 'Maybe']
// With an array of objects
const candidates = [
{ name: "Call", id: 1 },
{ name: "Me", id: 2 },
{ name: "Maybe", id: 3 },
]
results = filter(candidates, "me", { key: "name" }) // [{name: 'Me', id: 2}, {name: 'Maybe', id: 3}]
Deprecation Note: use
StringArrayFilterer or
ObjectArrayFilterer class instead.
filter internally uses this class, and in each call, it sets the candidates from scratch, which can slow down the process.
API is backward compatible with Fuzzaldrin and Fuzzaldrin-plus. Additional functions are provided to achieve better performance that could suit your needs
Zadeh achieves 10x-20x performance improvement over Fuzzaldrin plus for chromium project with 300K files. This high performance is achieved using the following techniques.
~4x performance benefit.
~4x performance benefit.
This project potentially solves the following Atom fuzzy-finder issues if used. https://github.com/atom/fuzzy-finder/issues/271 and https://github.com/atom/fuzzy-finder/issues/88