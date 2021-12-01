Blazing fast library for fuzzy filtering, matching, and other fuzzy things!

Zadeh

Zadeh is a blazing fast library for fuzzy filtering, matching, and other fuzzy things. Zadeh is a multithreaded library written in C++ with the goal to search through a dataset with 1M entries in a few hundred milliseconds.

The name "Zadeh" refers to Lofti Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic and fuzzy systems.

features

Fuzzy filter through an array of candidates ( StringArrayFilterer )

) Fuzzy filter through nested tree-like objects ( TreeFilterer )

) Special treatment for strings that have separators (space , hyphen - , underline _ )

, hyphen , underline ) Special treatment for path-like strings (string separated by \ or // )

or ) give an array of indices at which the query matches the given string ( match )

) score the given string against the given query ( score )

) give an HTML/Markdown string that highlights the range for which the match happens ( wrap )

) Allows setting the candidates only once using StringArrayFilterer and TreeFilterer classes, and then perform filter multiple times, which is much more efficient than calling the filter or filterTree functions directly every time.

and classes, and then perform multiple times, which is much more efficient than calling the or functions directly every time. Bindings for Nodejs (more to come)

Usage

Usage from C++

This is a header-only library. Include ./src/zadeh.h and build it in your application.

examples/example1.cpp :

using namespace std ; int main () { auto data = vector < string >{ "eye" , "why" , "bi" }; auto strArrFilterer = zadeh::StringArrayFilterer< vector < string >, string >{}; strArrFilterer.set_candidates(data); auto filtered_indices = strArrFilterer.filter_indices( "ye" ); for ( auto ind: filtered_indices) { cout << data[ind] << '

' ; } }

Cmake file:

cmake_minimum_required (VERSION 3.17 ) project (example1 LANGUAGES CXX) add_executable (example1 ./examples/example1.cpp) target_compile_features (example1 PRIVATE cxx_std_17)

Build:

cmake -S . -B ./build && cmake --build ./build --config Debug

Usage from Nodejs

Installation:

npm install zadeh

To import all the functions:

import * as zadeh from "zadeh"

or

const zadeh = require ( "zadeh" )

StringArrayFilterer

StringArrayFilterer is a class that allows setting the candidates only once and perform filtering on them multiple times. This is much more efficient than calling the filter function directly.

`StringArrayFilterer` API export class StringArrayFilterer { constructor ( candidates?: Array < string > ) /** * Filter the already set array of strings * * @param query A string query to match each candidate against. * @param options Options * @returns Returns an array of candidates sorted by best match against the query. */ filter( query: string , options: StringArrayFilterOptions = {} ): Array<string> /** * Filter the already set array of objects and get the indices of the chosen candidate * * @param query A string query to match the dataKey of each candidate against. * @param options Options * @returns Returns an array of numbers indicating the index of the chosen candidate sorted by the best match against the query. */ filterIndices( query: string , options: StringArrayFilterOptions = {} ): Array<number> /** * Allows setting the candidates ( if changed or not set in the constructor ). * * @param candidates An array of strings. */ setCandidates( candidates: Array < string > ) }

Example:

const { StringArrayFilterer } = require ( "zadeh" ) const strArrFilterer = new StringArrayFilterer() strArrFilterer.setCandidates([ "Call" , "Me" , "Maybe" ]) strArrFilterer.filter( "me" ) strArrFilterer.filter( "all" )

ObjectArrayFilterer

ObjectArrayFilterer is a class that performs filtering on an array of objects based on a string stored in the given dataKey for each object

`ObjectArrayFilterer` API export class ObjectArrayFilterer<DataKey extends string | number = string > { constructor ( candidates?: Array <ObjectWithKey<DataKey>>, dataKey?: DataKey ) /** * Filter the already set objects * * @param query A string query to match the dataKey of each candidate against. * @param options Options * @returns Returns an array of objects sorted by the best match against the query. */ filter( query: string , options: ObjectArrayFilterOptions = {} ): Array<ObjectWithKey> /** * Filter the already set array of strings and get the indices of the chosen candidate * * @param query A string query to match each candidate against. * @param options Options * @returns Returns an array of numbers indicating the index of the chosen candidate sorted by the best match against the query. */ filterIndices( query: string , options: StringArrayFilterOptions = {} ): Array<number> /** * Allows setting the candidates ( if changed or not set in the constructor ). * * @param candidates An array of objects. * @param dataKey The key which is indexed for each object, and filtering is done based on the resulting string */ setCandidates( candidates: Array <ObjectWithKey<DataKey>>, dataKey: DataKey ) }

Example:

const { ObjectArrayFilterer } = require ( "zadeh" ) const candidates = [ { name : "Call" , id : 1 }, { name : "Me" , id : 2 }, { name : "Maybe" , id : 3 }, ] const objArrFilterer = new ObjectArrayFilterer(candidates, "name" ) objArrFilterer.filter( "me" ) objArrFilterer.filter( "all" )

TreeFilterer

TreeFilterer filters the given query in the nodes of the given array of trees and returns an array of filtered trees (or the indices of the filter candidates). A tree object is an object in which each entry stores the data in its dataKey , and it has (may have) some children (with a similar structure) in its childrenKey

`TreeFilterer` API export class TreeFilterer<DataKey extends string , ChildrenKey extends string > { constructor ( candidates?: Tree<DataKey, ChildrenKey>[], dataKey: DataKey = "data", childrenKey: ChildrenKey = "children" ) /** * The method to set an array of trees that are going to be filtered * * @param candidates An array of tree objects. * @param dataKey The key of the object ( and its children ) which holds the data ( defaults to `"data"` ) * @param childrenKey The key of the object ( and its children ) which hold the children ( defaults to `"children"` ) */ setCandidates( candidates: Tree<DataKey, ChildrenKey>[], dataKey: DataKey = "data", childrenKey: ChildrenKey = "children" ) /** * Filter the already set trees * * @param query A string query to match the dataKey of each candidate against. * @param options Options * @returns {Tree[]} An array of filtered trees. In a tree, the filtered data is at the last level ( if it has * children, they are not included in the filtered tree) * / filter(query: string, options: TreeFilterOptions = {}): Tree<DataKey, ChildrenKey>[] / ** * The method to perform the filtering on the already set candidates * * query A string query to match the dataKey of each candidate against. * options Options * {TreeFilterIndicesResult[]} An array candidate objects in form of `{data, index, parentIndices}` sorted by * best match against the query. Each object has the address of the object in the tree using `index` and `parent_indices` * / filterIndices(query: string, options: TreeFilterOptions = {}): TreeFilterIndicesResult[] }

Example:

const { TreeFilterer } = require ( "zadeh" ) const treeFilterer = new TreeFilterer() const candidates = [ { data : "bye1" , children : [{ data : "hello" }] }, { data : "Bye2" , children : [{ data : "_bye4" }, { data : "hel" }] }, { data : "eye" }, ] treeFilterer.setCandidates(candidates, "data" , "children" )

treeFilterer.filter( "hel" )

returns

;[ { data: "Bye2" , children: [{ data: "hel" }] }, { data: "bye1" , children: [{ data: "hello" }] }, ]

treeFilterer.filter( "bye" )

returns

;[ { data: "bye1" , children: [] }, { data: "Bye2" , children: [{ data: "_bye4" }] }, { data: "Bye2" , children: [] }, ]

treeFilterer.filterIndices( "bye" )

returns

;[ { data: "bye1" , index: 0 , parent_indices: [] }, { data: "_bye4" , index: 0 , parent_indices: [ 1 ] }, { data: "Bye2" , index: 1 , parent_indices: [] }, ]

score

score (string, query, options = {})

Score the given string against the given query.

string - the string to score.

- the string to score. query - The query to score the string against.

const { score } = require ( 'zadeh' ) score( 'Me' , 'me' ) # 0.17099999999999999 score( 'Maybe' , 'me' ) # 0.0693

match

match (string, query, options = {})

Gives an array of indices at which the query matches the given string

const { match } = require ( "zadeh" ) match( "Hello World" , "he" ) match( "Hello World" , "wor" ) match( "Hello World" , "elwor" )

wrap

wrap (string, query, options = {})

Gives an HTML/Markdown string that highlights the range for which the match happens

wrap( "helloworld" , "he" )

helloworld

wrap( "Hello world" , "he" )

Hello world

options

In all the above functions, you can pass an optional object with the following keys

{ key?: T extends string ? never : keyof T maxResults?: number allowErrors?: boolean usePathScoring?: boolean useExtensionBonus?: boolean pathSeparator?: '/' | '\\' | string }

Deprecated functions

These deprecated functions are provided to support the API of fuzzaldrin and fuzzaldrin-plus . However, you should replace their usage with StringArrayFilterer or ObjectArrayFilterer classes that allow setting the candidates only once and perform filtering on those candidates multiple times. This is much more efficient than filter or filterTree functions.

`filter` function filter filter (candidates, query, options = {}) Sort and filter the given candidates by matching them against the given query. candidates - An array of strings or objects.

- An array of strings or objects. query - A string query to match each candidate against.

- A string query to match each candidate against. options - the options. You should provide a key in the options if an array of objects is passed. Returns an array of candidates sorted by best match against the query. const { filter } = require ( "zadeh" ) let candidates = [ "Call" , "Me" , "Maybe" ] let results = filter(candidates, "me" ) const candidates = [ { name : "Call" , id : 1 }, { name : "Me" , id : 2 }, { name : "Maybe" , id : 3 }, ] results = filter(candidates, "me" , { key : "name" }) Deprecation Note: use StringArrayFilterer or ObjectArrayFilterer class instead. filter internally uses this class, and in each call, it sets the candidates from scratch, which can slow down the process.

Comparison with other libraries

Zadeh vs Fuzzaldrin and Fuzzaldrin-plus

API is backward compatible with Fuzzaldrin and Fuzzaldrin-plus. Additional functions are provided to achieve better performance that could suit your needs

Zadeh achieves 10x-20x performance improvement over Fuzzaldrin plus for chromium project with 300K files. This high performance is achieved using the following techniques.

Uses native C++ bindings that provide ~4x performance benefit.

performance benefit. Use multiple threads to parallelize computation to achieve another ~4x performance benefit.

performance benefit. Some miscellaneous improvements provide additional benefits.

This project potentially solves the following Atom fuzzy-finder issues if used. https://github.com/atom/fuzzy-finder/issues/271 and https://github.com/atom/fuzzy-finder/issues/88