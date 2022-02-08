If you're looking to build a website or a cross-platform mobile app – we will be happy to help you! Send a note to clients@ui1.io and we will be in touch with you shortly.

📲See example app

To try the examples in Expo, please change main to ./node_modules/expo/AppEntry.js in package.json before starting things with expo run . You'll need to have expo-cli installed via npm install -g expo-cli .

React Native Chart Kit Documentation

Import components

yarn add react-native-chart-kit yarn add react-native-svg install peer dependencies Use with ES6 syntax to import components

import { LineChart, BarChart, PieChart, ProgressChart, ContributionGraph, StackedBarChart } from "react-native-chart-kit" ;

Quick Example

<View> < Text > Bezier Line Chart </ Text > < LineChart data = {{ labels: [" January ", " February ", " March ", " April ", " May ", " June "], datasets: [ { data: [ Math.random () * 100 , Math.random () * 100 , Math.random () * 100 , Math.random () * 100 , Math.random () * 100 , Math.random () * 100 ] } ] }} width = {Dimensions.get( " window ") .width } // from react-native height = {220} yAxisLabel = "$" yAxisSuffix = "k" yAxisInterval = {1} // optional , defaults to 1 chartConfig = {{ backgroundColor: "# e26a00 ", backgroundGradientFrom: "# fb8c00 ", backgroundGradientTo: "# ffa726 ", decimalPlaces: 2 , // optional , defaults to 2dp color: ( opacity = 1) => `rgba(255, 255, 255, ${opacity})`, labelColor: (opacity = 1) => `rgba(255, 255, 255, ${opacity})`, style: { borderRadius: 16 }, propsForDots: { r: "6", strokeWidth: "2", stroke: "#ffa726" } }} bezier style={{ marginVertical: 8, borderRadius: 16 }} /> </ View >

Chart style object

Define a chart style object with following properies as such:

const chartConfig = { backgroundGradientFrom : "#1E2923" , backgroundGradientFromOpacity : 0 , backgroundGradientTo : "#08130D" , backgroundGradientToOpacity : 0.5 , color : ( opacity = 1 ) => `rgba(26, 255, 146, ${opacity} )` , strokeWidth : 2 , barPercentage : 0.5 , useShadowColorFromDataset : false };

Property Type Description backgroundGradientFrom string Defines the first color in the linear gradient of a chart's background backgroundGradientFromOpacity Number Defines the first color opacity in the linear gradient of a chart's background backgroundGradientTo string Defines the second color in the linear gradient of a chart's background backgroundGradientToOpacity Number Defines the second color opacity in the linear gradient of a chart's background fillShadowGradientFrom string Defines the first color in the linear gradient of the area under data (can also be specified as fillShadowGradient ) fillShadowGradientFromOpacity Number Defines the first color opacity in the linear gradient of the area under data (can also be specified as fillShadowGradientOpacity ) fillShadowGradientFromOffset Number Defines the first color offset (0-1) in the linear gradient of the area under data fillShadowGradientTo string Defines the second color in the linear gradient of the area under data fillShadowGradientToOpacity Number Defines the second color opacity in the linear gradient of the area under data fillShadowGradientToOffset Number Defines the second color offset (0-1) in the linear gradient of the area under data useShadowColorFromDataset Boolean Defines the option to use color from dataset to each chart data. Default is false color function => string Defines the base color function that is used to calculate colors of labels and sectors used in a chart strokeWidth Number Defines the base stroke width in a chart barPercentage Number Defines the percent (0-1) of the available width each bar width in a chart barRadius Number Defines the radius of each bar propsForBackgroundLines props Override styles of the background lines, refer to react-native-svg's Line documentation propsForLabels props Override styles of the labels, refer to react-native-svg's Text documentation propsForVerticalLabels props Override styles of vertical labels, refer to react-native-svg's Text documentation propsForHorizontalLabels props Override styles of horizontal labels, refer to react-native-svg's Text documentation

Responsive charts

To render a responsive chart, use Dimensions react-native library to get the width of the screen of your device like such

import { Dimensions } from "react-native" ; const screenWidth = Dimensions.get( "window" ).width;

Line Chart

const data = { labels : [ "January" , "February" , "March" , "April" , "May" , "June" ], datasets : [ { data : [ 20 , 45 , 28 , 80 , 99 , 43 ], color : ( opacity = 1 ) => `rgba(134, 65, 244, ${opacity} )` , strokeWidth : 2 } ], legend : [ "Rainy Days" ] };

<LineChart data={data} width={screenWidth} height={ 220 } chartConfig={chartConfig} />

Property Type Description data Object Data for the chart - see example above width Number Width of the chart, use 'Dimensions' library to get the width of your screen for responsive height Number Height of the chart withDots boolean Show dots on the line - default: True withShadow boolean Show shadow for line - default: True withInnerLines boolean Show inner dashed lines - default: True withOuterLines boolean Show outer dashed lines - default: True withVerticalLines boolean Show vertical lines - default: True withHorizontalLines boolean Show horizontal lines - default: True withVerticalLabels boolean Show vertical labels - default: True withHorizontalLabels boolean Show horizontal labels - default: True fromZero boolean Render charts from 0 not from the minimum value. - default: False yAxisLabel string Prepend text to horizontal labels -- default: '' yAxisSuffix string Append text to horizontal labels -- default: '' xAxisLabel string Prepend text to vertical labels -- default: '' yAxisInterval string Display y axis line every {x} input. -- default: 1 chartConfig Object Configuration object for the chart, see example config object above decorator Function This function takes a whole bunch of stuff and can render extra elements, such as data point info or additional markup. onDataPointClick Function Callback that takes {value, dataset, getColor} horizontalLabelRotation number (degree) Rotation angle of the horizontal labels - default 0 verticalLabelRotation number (degree) Rotation angle of the vertical labels - default 0 getDotColor function => string Defines the dot color function that is used to calculate colors of dots in a line chart and takes (dataPoint, dataPointIndex) renderDotContent Function Render additional content for the dot. Takes ({x, y, index, indexData}) as arguments. yLabelsOffset number Offset for Y axis labels xLabelsOffset number Offset for X axis labels hidePointsAtIndex number[] Indices of the data points you don't want to display formatYLabel Function This function change the format of the display value of the Y label. Takes the Y value as argument and should return the desirable string. formatXLabel Function This function change the format of the display value of the X label. Takes the X value as argument and should return the desirable string. getDotProps (value, index) => props This is an alternative to chartConfig's propsForDots segments number The amount of horizontal lines - default 4

Bezier Line Chart

<LineChart data={data} width={screenWidth} height={ 256 } verticalLabelRotation={ 30 } chartConfig={chartConfig} bezier />

Property Type Description bezier boolean Add this prop to make the line chart smooth and curvy

Progress Ring

const data = { labels : [ "Swim" , "Bike" , "Run" ], data : [ 0.4 , 0.6 , 0.8 ] };

<ProgressChart data={data} width={screenWidth} height={ 220 } strokeWidth={ 16 } radius={ 32 } chartConfig={chartConfig} hideLegend={ false } />

Property Type Description data Object Data for the chart - see example above width Number Width of the chart, use 'Dimensions' library to get the width of your screen for responsive height Number Height of the chart strokeWidth Number Width of the stroke of the chart - default: 16 radius Number Inner radius of the chart - default: 32 chartConfig Object Configuration object for the chart, see example config in the beginning of this file hideLegend Boolean Switch to hide chart legend (defaults to false)

Bar chart

const data = { labels : [ "January" , "February" , "March" , "April" , "May" , "June" ], datasets : [ { data : [ 20 , 45 , 28 , 80 , 99 , 43 ] } ] };

<BarChart style={graphStyle} data={data} width={screenWidth} height={ 220 } yAxisLabel= "$" chartConfig={chartConfig} verticalLabelRotation={ 30 } />

Property Type Description data Object Data for the chart - see example above width Number Width of the chart, use 'Dimensions' library to get the width of your screen for responsive height Number Height of the chart withVerticalLabels boolean Show vertical labels - default: True withHorizontalLabels boolean Show horizontal labels - default: True fromZero boolean Render charts from 0 not from the minimum value. - default: False withInnerLines boolean Show inner dashed lines - default: True yAxisLabel string Prepend text to horizontal labels -- default: '' yAxisSuffix string Append text to horizontal labels -- default: '' chartConfig Object Configuration object for the chart, see example config in the beginning of this file horizontalLabelRotation number (degree) Rotation angle of the horizontal labels - default 0 verticalLabelRotation number (degree) Rotation angle of the vertical labels - default 0 showBarTops boolean Show bar tops showValuesOnTopOfBars boolean Show value above bars

StackedBar chart

const data = { labels : [ "Test1" , "Test2" ], legend : [ "L1" , "L2" , "L3" ], data : [ [ 60 , 60 , 60 ], [ 30 , 30 , 60 ] ], barColors : [ "#dfe4ea" , "#ced6e0" , "#a4b0be" ] };

<StackedBarChart style={graphStyle} data={data} width={screenWidth} height={ 220 } chartConfig={chartConfig} />

Property Type Description data Object Data for the chart - see example above width Number Width of the chart, use 'Dimensions' library to get the width of your screen for responsive height Number Height of the chart withVerticalLabels boolean Show vertical labels - default: True withHorizontalLabels boolean Show horizontal labels - default: True chartConfig Object Configuration object for the chart, see example config in the beginning of this file barPercentage Number Defines the percent (0-1) of the available width each bar width in a chart showLegend boolean Show legend - default: True

Pie chart

Modified Pie Chart Screenshot

const data = [ { name : "Seoul" , population : 21500000 , color : "rgba(131, 167, 234, 1)" , legendFontColor : "#7F7F7F" , legendFontSize : 15 }, { name : "Toronto" , population : 2800000 , color : "#F00" , legendFontColor : "#7F7F7F" , legendFontSize : 15 }, { name : "Beijing" , population : 527612 , color : "red" , legendFontColor : "#7F7F7F" , legendFontSize : 15 }, { name : "New York" , population : 8538000 , color : "#ffffff" , legendFontColor : "#7F7F7F" , legendFontSize : 15 }, { name : "Moscow" , population : 11920000 , color : "rgb(0, 0, 255)" , legendFontColor : "#7F7F7F" , legendFontSize : 15 } ];

<PieChart data={data} width={screenWidth} height={ 220 } chartConfig={chartConfig} accessor={ "population" } backgroundColor={ "transparent" } paddingLeft={ "15" } center={[ 10 , 50 ]} absolute />

Property Type Description data Object Data for the chart - see example above width Number Width of the chart, use 'Dimensions' library to get the width of your screen for responsive height Number Height of the chart chartConfig Object Configuration object for the chart, see example config in the beginning of this file accessor string Property in the data object from which the number values are taken bgColor string background color - if you want to set transparent, input transparent or none . paddingLeft string left padding of the pie chart center array offset x and y coordinates to position the chart absolute boolean shows the values as absolute numbers hasLegend boolean Defaults to true , set it to false to remove the legend avoidFalseZero boolean Defaults to false , set it to true to display a "<1%" instead of a rounded value equal to "0%"

Contribution graph (heatmap)

This type of graph is often use to display a developer contribution activity. However, there many other use cases this graph is used when you need to visualize a frequency of a certain event over time.

const commitsData = [ { date : "2017-01-02" , count : 1 }, { date : "2017-01-03" , count : 2 }, { date : "2017-01-04" , count : 3 }, { date : "2017-01-05" , count : 4 }, { date : "2017-01-06" , count : 5 }, { date : "2017-01-30" , count : 2 }, { date : "2017-01-31" , count : 3 }, { date : "2017-03-01" , count : 2 }, { date : "2017-04-02" , count : 4 }, { date : "2017-03-05" , count : 2 }, { date : "2017-02-30" , count : 4 } ];

<ContributionGraph values={commitsData} endDate={ new Date ( "2017-04-01" )} numDays={ 105 } width={screenWidth} height={ 220 } chartConfig={chartConfig} />

Property Type Description data Object Data for the chart - see example above width Number Width of the chart, use 'Dimensions' library to get the width of your screen for responsive height Number Height of the chart gutterSize Number Size of the gutters between the squares in the chart squareSize Number Size of the squares in the chart horizontal boolean Should graph be laid out horizontally? Defaults to true showMonthLabels boolean Should graph include labels for the months? Defaults to true showOutOfRangeDays boolean Should graph be filled with squares, including days outside the range? Defaults to false chartConfig Object Configuration object for the chart, see example config in the beginning of this file accessor string Property in the data object from which the number values are taken; defaults to count getMonthLabel function Function which returns the label for each month, taking month index (0 - 11) as argument onDayPress function Callback invoked when the user clicks a day square on the chart; takes a value-item object

More styling

Every charts also accepts style props, which will be applied to parent svg or View component of each chart.

Abstract Chart

src/abstract-chart.js is an extendable class which can be used to create your own charts!

The following methods are available:

Renders background horizontal lines like in the Line Chart and Bar Chart. Takes a config object with following properties:

{ width : Number , height : Number , count : Number , paddingTop : Number }

Render background vertical lines. Takes a config object with following properties:

{ data : Array , width : Number , height : Number , paddingTop : Number , paddingRight : Number }

Render definitions of background and shadow gradients

{ width : Number , height : Number , backgroundGradientFrom : String , backgroundGradientFromOpacity : Number , backgroundGradientTo : String , backgroundGradientToOpacity : Number , }

Compilation

For production use, the package is automatically compiled after installation, so that you can just install it with npm and use it out-of-the-box.

To transpile TypeScript into JavaScript for development purposes, you can use either run npm run build to compile once, or npm run dev to start compilation in watch mode, which will recompile the files on change.

More information

This library is built on top of the following open-source projects:

Contribute

See the contribution guide and join the contributors!