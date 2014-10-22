#z85
ZeroMQ Base-85 Encoding for node.js
$ npm install z85
The test case in the rfc:
var z85 = require('z85');
var bytes = new Buffer([0x86, 0x4F, 0xD2, 0x6F, 0xB5, 0x59, 0xF7, 0x5B]);
result = z85.encode(bytes);
console.log('Encoded:', result); // HelloWorld
var string = 'HelloWorld',
result = z85.decode(string);
console.log('Decoded:', result.toString('hex')); // 864fd26fb559f75b
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm install
Test:
$ npm test
With code coverage info (using istanbul):
$ npm install -g istanbul
$ make test-cov
A full code coverage report can be found in coverage/lcov-report/index.html after the tests complete