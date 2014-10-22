openbase logo
z85

z85

by Michael Sealand
0.0.2

ZeroMQ Base-85 Encoding for node.js

Readme

#z85

ZeroMQ Base-85 Encoding for node.js

Intallation

$ npm install z85

Example

The test case in the rfc:

var z85 = require('z85');

var bytes = new Buffer([0x86, 0x4F, 0xD2, 0x6F, 0xB5, 0x59, 0xF7, 0x5B]);
    result = z85.encode(bytes);
    
console.log('Encoded:', result); // HelloWorld

var string = 'HelloWorld',
    result = z85.decode(string);
    
console.log('Decoded:', result.toString('hex')); // 864fd26fb559f75b

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install

Test:

$ npm test

With code coverage info (using istanbul):

$ npm install -g istanbul
$ make test-cov

A full code coverage report can be found in coverage/lcov-report/index.html after the tests complete

