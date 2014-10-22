#z85

ZeroMQ Base-85 Encoding for node.js

Intallation

npm install z85

Example

The test case in the rfc:

var z85 = require ( 'z85' ); var bytes = new Buffer([ 0x86 , 0x4F , 0xD2 , 0x6F , 0xB5 , 0x59 , 0xF7 , 0x5B ]); result = z85.encode(bytes); console .log( 'Encoded:' , result); var string = 'HelloWorld' , result = z85.decode(string); console .log( 'Decoded:' , result.toString( 'hex' ));

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

npm install

Test:

npm test

With code coverage info (using istanbul):

npm install -g istanbul make test -cov

A full code coverage report can be found in coverage/lcov-report/index.html after the tests complete