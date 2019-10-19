Pattern matching for JavaScript

Usage

Install via npm: npm install z

Require z in your code and use the matches function: const { matches } = require('z')

Avaiable Patterns

Matches by value: (x = 1) =>, (x = null) =>, (x = 'true') =>

Matches by object or array: (x = {a: 1}) =>, (x = [1, 2]) =>

Matches by type: (x = String) =>, (x = Boolean) =>

Matches by instance: (x = Date) =>, (x = Person) =>

Matches by splitting array into elements and tail (head, tail) => , (a, b, c, tail) => , etc…

Examples

Example: Matches by Object property

const { matches } = require ( 'z' ) const person = { name : 'Maria' } matches(person)( ( x = { name: 'John' } ) => console .log( 'John you are not welcome!' ), (x) => console .log( `Hey ${x.name} , you are welcome!` ) )

Example: Matches by type or instances

const { matches } = require ( 'z' ) const result = matches( 1 )( ( x = 2 ) => 'number 2 is the best!!!' , (x = Number ) => `number ${x} is not that good` , (x = Date ) => 'blaa.. dates are awful!' ) console .log(result)

Example: matches Array content

To match array content you need create multiple arguments for the match function, such as (a, b, c, tail) => {} , then each variable match each item from array. Note: last variable contains all remaining array items, formally named tail. Examples: const { matches } = require ( 'z' )

matches([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])( (a, b, c, tail) => 'a = 1, b = 2, c = 3, tail = [4, 5]'

)

matches([1, 2])( (a, tail) => 'a = 1, b = [2]'

)

matches([1])( (a, b, tail) => 'Will not match here', (a = 2, tail = []) => 'Will not match here', (a = 1, tail = []) => 'Will match here, tail = []' )

- **Example:** Powerful recursive code which will remove sequential repeated items from Array . > Can be mind blowing if it’s the first time you meet pattern matching, but you are gonna understand it! ```javascript const { matches } = require ( 'z' ) const compress = (numbers) => { return matches(numbers)( (x, y, xs) => x === y ? compress([x].concat(xs)) : [x].concat(compress([y].concat(xs))), (x, [y]) => x === y ? [x] : [x, y], x => x ) } compress([ 1 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 4 , 4 ])

License

Apache 2.0