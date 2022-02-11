openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

yxt-vant

by youzan
2.5.9 (see all)

Lightweight Mobile UI Components built on Vue

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

19.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

242

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo

Vant

Mobile UI Components built on Vue

npm version CI Status Coverage Status downloads Jsdelivr Hits Gzip Size

🔥 文档网站（国内）   🌈 文档网站（GitHub）   🇨🇳 中文版介绍

Features

  • 🚀 1KB Component average size (min+gzip)
  • 🚀 65+ High quality components
  • 💪 90%+ Unit test coverage
  • 💪 Written in TypeScript
  • 📖 Extensive documentation and demos
  • 📖 Provide Sketch and Axure design resources
  • 🍭 Support Vue 2 & Vue 3
  • 🍭 Support Tree Shaking
  • 🍭 Support Custom Theme
  • 🍭 Support Accessibility (still improving)
  • 🍭 Support i18n
  • 🌍 Support SSR

Install

Using npm to install:

# install latest Vant for Vue 3 project
npm i vant

# install Vant 2 for Vue 2 project
npm i vant@latest-v2

Using yarn or pnpm:

# with yarn
yarn add vant

# with pnpm
pnpm add vant

Quickstart

import { createApp } from 'vue';
import { Button } from 'vant';
import 'vant/lib/index.css';

const app = createApp();
app.use(Button);

See more in Quickstart.

Browser Support

Vant 2 supports modern browsers and Android >= 4.0、iOS >= 8.0.

Vant 3 supports modern browsers and Chrome >= 51、iOS >= 10.0 (same as Vue 3).

Official Ecosystem

ProjectDescription
vant-weappWeChat MiniProgram UI
vant-demoCollection of Vant demos
vant-cliScaffold for UI library
vant-iconsVant icons
vant-touch-emulatorUsing vant in desktop browsers

Community Ecosystem

ProjectDescription
3lang3/react-vantReact mobile UI Components based on Vant
rc-ui-libReact mobile UI Components based on Vant
vant-aliappAlipay MiniProgram UI
taroifyVant Taro
vant-themeOnline theme preview built on Vant UI
@antmjs/vantuiMobile UI Components based on Vant, supporting Taro and React

Preview

You can scan the following QR code to access the demo：

Core Team

Core contributors of Vant and Vant Weapp:

chenjiahancookfrontw91pangxie1991rex-zsdnemo-shenLindysennemo-shen
chenjiahancookfrontwangnaiyipangxierex-zsdnemo-shenLindysenJakeLaoyu

All Contributors

Thanks to the following friends for their contributions to Vant:

contributors

Contribution Guide

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial