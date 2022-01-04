Element Tiptap Editor

A WYSIWYG rich-text editor using tiptap and Element UI for Vue.js

that's easy to use, friendly to developers, fully extensible and clean in design.

📔 Languages

English | 简体中文

🎄 Demo

👉https://leecason.github.io/element-tiptap

👾Code Sandbox

✨ Features

🎨Use element-ui components

💅Many out of box extensions (welcome to submit an issue for feature request👏)

🔖Markdown support

📘TypeScript support

🌐I18n support( en , zh , pl , ru , de , ko , es , zh_tw , fr , pt_br , nl , he ). welcome to contribute more languages

, , , , , , , , , , , ). welcome to contribute more languages 🎈Events you might use: init , transaction , focus , blur , paste , drop , update

, , , , , , 🍀Fully extensible, you can customize editor extension and its menu button view

💻Also can control the behavior of the editor directly, customize the editor for yourself.

📦 Installation

NPM

yarn add element-tiptap

Or

npm install --save element-tiptap

Install plugin

import Vue from 'vue' ; import ElementUI from 'element-ui' ; import { ElementTiptapPlugin } from 'element-tiptap' ; import 'element-ui/lib/theme-chalk/index.css' ; import 'element-tiptap/lib/index.css' ; Vue.use(ElementUI); Vue.use(ElementTiptapPlugin, { });

Default plugin options:

{ lang : "en" , spellcheck : true , }

Or

Partial import

<template> <div> <el-tiptap ...></el-tiptap> </div> </template> <script> import { ElementTiptap } from 'element-tiptap'; export default { components: { 'el-tiptap': ElementTiptap, }, }; </script>

🌐 I18n

You can declare when you install the plugin.

Vue.use(ElementTiptapPlugin, { lang : 'zh' , });

Available languages:

en (default)

(default) zh

pl by @FurtakM

by @FurtakM ru by @baitkul

by @baitkul de by @Thesicstar

by @Thesicstar ko by @Hotbrains

by @Hotbrains es by @koas

by @koas zh_tw by @eric0324

by @eric0324 fr by @LPABelgium

by @LPABelgium pt_br by @valterleonardo

by @valterleonardo nl by @Arne-Jan

by @Arne-Jan he by @shovalPMS

Welcome contribution.

🚀 Usage

<template> <div> <el-tiptap v-model="content" :extensions="extensions" /> </div> </template> <script> import { // necessary extensions Doc, Text, Paragraph, Heading, Bold, Underline, Italic, Strike, ListItem, BulletList, OrderedList, } from 'element-tiptap'; export default { data () { // editor extensions // they will be added to menubar and bubble menu by the order you declare. return { extensions: [ new Doc(), new Text(), new Paragraph(), new Heading({ level: 5 }), new Bold({ bubble: true }), // render command-button in bubble menu. new Underline({ bubble: true, menubar: false }), // render command-button in bubble menu but not in menubar. new Italic(), new Strike(), new ListItem(), new BulletList(), new OrderedList(), ], // editor's content content: ` <h1>Heading</h1> <p>This Editor is awesome!</p> `, }; }, }, </script>

📔 Props

extensions

Type: Array

You can use the necessary extensions. The corresponding command-buttons will be added by declaring the order of the extension.

All available extensions:

Doc

Text

Paragraph

Heading

Bold

Italic

Strike

Underline

Link

Image

Iframe

CodeBlock

Blockquote

ListItem

BulletList (use with ListItem )

(use with ) OrderedList (use with ListItem )

(use with ) TodoItem

TodoList (use with TodoItem )

(use with ) TextAlign

Indent

LineHeight

HorizontalRule

HardBreak

TrailingNode

History

Table (use with TableHeader , TableCell , TableRow )

(use with , , ) TableHeader

TableCell

TableRow

FormatClear

TextColor

TextHighlight

Preview

Print

Fullscreen

SelectAll

FontType

FontSize

CodeView (🆕)

You can find all extensions docs here.

You can customize the extension menu button view

create your custom extension.

import { Bold } from 'element-tiptap' ; export default class CustomBold extends Bold { menuBtnView (editorContext) { return { component : CustomButton, componentProps : { ... }, componentEvents : { ... }, }, } }

use custom extension in component

<template> <el-tiptap :extensions="extensions" /> </template> <script> import CustomBold from '...'; // import your extension export default { ... data () { return { extensions: [ ... new CustomBold(), ], }; }, }; </script>

Here is the example of how to create your extension button view (an extension can also render multiple menu buttons).

editorProperties

Type: Object

Default: {}

Tiptap Editor properties (passed to the constructor).

see the full list of properties here.

editorProps is a powerful prop in this list, you can use this prop to control the behavior of the editor directly, customize the editor for yourself.

❗not available properties❗(they are used in this package):

content

editable

useBuiltInExtensions

extensions

onInit

OnFocus

onBlur

onUpdate

placeholder

Type: string

Default: ''

When editor is empty, placeholder will display.

< el-tiptap placeholder = "Write something …" />

content

Type: string

Default: ''

Editor's content

< el-tiptap :content = "content" @ onUpdate = "onEditorUpdate" />

or Use 'v-model'

< el-tiptap v-model = "content" />

output

Type: string

Default: 'html'

Output can be defined to 'html' or 'json' .

< el-tiptap output = "json" />

further reading: prosemirror data structure

readonly

Type: boolean

Default: false

< el-tiptap :readonly = "true" />

when readonly is true , editor is not editable.

spellcheck

Type: boolean

Default: plugin spellcheck option value

< el-tiptap :spellcheck = "true" > </ el-tiptap >

Whether the content is spellcheck enabled.

width, height

Type: string | number

A string value with unit or a simple value (the default unit is px )：

< el-tiptap :width = "700" height = "100%" > </ el-tiptap >

The above example will be converted to:

width : 700 px ; height : 100%;

showMenubar

Type: boolean

Default: true

Enables or disables the display of the menubar.

charCounterCount

Type: boolean

Default: true

Enables or disables the display of the character counter.

tooltip

Type: boolean

Default: true

Control if tooltips are shown when getting with mouse over the buttons from the toolbar.

lang

Type: string

Default: plugin lang option value

< el-tiptap lang = "zh" > </ el-tiptap >

Specifies the editor i18n language.

👽 Events

Init

<template> <el-tiptap @onInit="onInit" /> </template> <script> export default { ... methods: { /* * the tiptap editor instance * see https://tiptap.scrumpy.io/docs/guide/editor.html */ onInit ({ editor }) { }, }, }, </script>

Transaction, Focus, Blur, Paste, Drop

The same as init

⚗️ Slots

menubar

You can customize the menubar and will receive some properties through a scoped slot.

properties: https://github.com/scrumpy/tiptap#editormenubar

< el-tiptap v-model = "content" :extensions = "extensions" > < template # menubar = "{ commands, isActive }" > < custom-button :class = "{ 'is-active': isActive.bold() }" @ click = "commands.bold" > Bold </ custom-button > </ template > </ el-tiptap >

menububble

Customize the bubble menu like menubar.

properties: https://github.com/scrumpy/tiptap#editormenububble

< el-tiptap v-model = "content" :extensions = "extensions" > < template # menububble = "{ commands, isActive }" > < custom-button :class = "{ 'is-active': isActive.bold() }" @ click = "commands.bold" > Bold </ custom-button > </ template > </ el-tiptap >

Footer of the editor, after the editor content.

🏗 Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING for details.

📝 Changelog

Changelog

📄 License

MIT

💝 Buy Me A Coffee

I am so happy that so many people like this project, and I will do better with your support.