YUVCanvas draws YUV video frames to an HTML 5 canvas element.
It is used in the ogv.js media player and is suitable for high-frequency frame updates using WebGL for drawing and colorspace conversion.
Copyright 2014-2022 by Brion Vibber brion@pobox.com MIT license, see the source files:
1.2.9 - 2022-01-27
1.2.8 - 2022-01-11
1.2.7 - 2021-05-26
1.2.6 - 2019-05-27
1.2.5 - 2019-05-27
1.2.4 - 2019-02-06
1.2.3 - 2019-02-04
1.2.2 - 2019-02-04
1.2.1 - 2018-01-18
1.2.0 - 2017-10-27
1.1.0 - 2017-10-27
1.0.1 - 2017-02-17
1.0.0 - 2016-09-11
Planar YUV frames are packed into objects per the yuv-buffer format. Frame buffer objects can be safely copied or transferred between worker threads, and can be either garbage collected or reused for another frame after output.
Each frame buffer includes the frame's size, a crop rectangle, a display aspect ratio, and chroma subsampling format as well as the raw bytes.
Accelerated YCbCr->RGB conversion and drawing is done using WebGL on supporting browsers (Firefox, Chrome, IE 11, Edge, and Safari for iOS 8 & OS X 10.9), and is enabled by default if available.
Caller can pass the 'webGL: false' key to options to force use of the software conversion and 2d canvas, or 'webGL: true' to force a failure if WebGL initialization fails.
The Y, U and V planes are uploaded as luminance textures, then combined into RGB output by a shader.
Early versions of IE 11 do not support luminance or alpha textures at all, and in IE 11 update 1 and Edge uploading is unexpectedly slow. In fact, luminance and alpha textures seem consistently slow on Windows even in Chrome and Firefox, possibly due to a mismatch in interfaces between WebGL and Direct3D.
I've found as of 2022 this also affects some Mac systems with AMD GPUs, so a workaround is now enabled for all systems by default.
The textures are uploaded as packed RGBA textures, then unpacked to luminance textures on the GPU. This has a small runtime cost, but seems less than the cost of letting the ANGLE or other driver layer in the browser swizzle.
yuv-canvas is intended to be used via browserify, webpack, or similar npm-friendly bundling tool.
var YUVCanvas = require('yuv-canvas');
// Get your canvas
var canvas = document.querySelector('canvas#myvid');
// Attach it to a YUVCanvas.FrameSink instance!
//
// This will take over the canvas drawing context, which may include switching
// it into WebGL mode or resizing it to fit the output frames. From now on you
// can manipulate the canvas element itself such as attaching it in the DOM or
// changing its CSS styles, but should not attempt to touch its size or drawing
// context directly.
var yuv = YUVCanvas.attach(canvas);
// Now... given a YUV frame buffer object, draw it!
var buffer = decodeVideoFrame();
yuv.drawFrame(buffer);
// Or clear the canvas.
yuv.clear();
The included demo combines Y, U, and V planes from grayscale JPEGs into a color photograph on a canvas. Check it out!
Run
npm install (or
grunt to rebuild if necessary) to build derived files in a local source checkout.
Derived files are the array of WebGL shaders (
build/shaders.js) and the bundled JS for the demo (
docs/demo-bundled.js).