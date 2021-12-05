Adds a phone number validation check to yup validator using google-libphonenumber which gives accurate validation checks.

Read more about the core library here libphonenumber.

Read more about yup validator here yup

Install

$ npm add yup-phone

Test

Check validation in Codesandbox

Examples

import * as yup from 'yup' ; import "yup-phone" ; const phoneSchema = yup.string() .phone() .required(); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await phoneSchema.isValid( "9876543210" )); })();

import * as yup from 'yup' ; import "yup-phone" ; const phoneSchema = yup.string() .phone( "IN" ) .required(); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await phoneSchema.isValid( '+919876543210' )); })();

import * as yup from 'yup' ; import "yup-phone" ; const phoneSchema = yup.string() .phone( "IN" , true ) .required(); console .log(phoneSchema.isValidSync( "+919876543210" ));

import * as yup from 'yup' ; import "yup-phone" ; const phoneSchema = yup.string() .phone( 'IN' , true , '${path} is invalid' ) .required(); try { phoneSchema.validateSync( '+1 345 9490088' ); } catch (error) { console .log(error.message); }

For more examples, check yup-phone.test.ts file.

Module Sizes

Destination: dist/yup-phone.umd.js Bundle Size: 544.08 KB Minified Size: 537.41 KB Gzipped Size: 107.04 KB

Destination: dist/yup-phone.umd.min.js Bundle Size: 508.65 KB Minified Size: 506.46 KB Gzipped Size: 105.73 KB

Destination: dist/yup-phone.esm.js Bundle Size: 648 B Minified Size: 646 B Gzipped Size: 370 B

Destination: dist/yup-phone.cjs.js Bundle Size: 1.35 KB Minified Size: 1.34 KB Gzipped Size: 662 B

Contributing

Uses Rollup for bundling.

Uses npm for package management.

Files are minified using closure compiler.

Uses jest for testing.

Generates CJS, UMD, and ESM builds.

Use npm version [major|minor|patch] to version.

to version. Use tslint and prettier for code formatting.

Uses semantic release for version.

Use npx cz to create a standard commit interactively.

$ npm run build $ npm test $ npm publish

License

MIT.