yuk

yuka

by Michael Herzog
0.7.6 (see all)

JavaScript library for developing Game AI.

1.4K

541

8d ago

5

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

Yes?

Readme

Yuka · GitHub license NPM Package Build Status Coverage Status Language grade: JavaScript

Yuka is a JavaScript library for developing Game AI.

  • Autonomous Agent Design: Yuka provides a basic game entity concept and classes for state-driven and goal-driven agent design.
  • Steering: Use the build-in vehicle model and steering behaviors in order to develop moving game entities.
  • Navigation: Graph classes, search algorithms and a navigation mesh implementation enables advanced path finding.
  • Perception: Create game entities with a short-term memory and a vision component.
  • Trigger: Use triggers to generate dynamic actions in your game.
  • Fuzzy Logic: Make your game entities smarter with Yuka's fuzzy inference system.
  • JSON: Save and load the current state of your game by using a serialization/deserialization API based on JSON.

Yuka is a standalone library and independent of a particular 3D engine.

Documentation

You can find the Yuka documentation on the website.

Examples

We have several examples on the website. If you download the repository and execute npm install && npm start in the main directory, you can start a local server and check out the examples on your computer.

Chat

There is a Discord server if you want to chat about Yuka and game AI related topics.

Resources

We recommend the following books in order to get familiar with most of Yuka's concepts:

Programming Game AI by Example by Mat Buckland

3D Math Primer for Graphics and Game Development by Fletcher Dunn and Ian Parberry

License

Yuka is MIT licensed.

