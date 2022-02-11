Yuka ·

Yuka is a JavaScript library for developing Game AI.

Autonomous Agent Design: Yuka provides a basic game entity concept and classes for state-driven and goal-driven agent design.

Yuka provides a basic game entity concept and classes for state-driven and goal-driven agent design. Steering: Use the build-in vehicle model and steering behaviors in order to develop moving game entities.

Use the build-in vehicle model and steering behaviors in order to develop moving game entities. Navigation: Graph classes, search algorithms and a navigation mesh implementation enables advanced path finding.

Graph classes, search algorithms and a navigation mesh implementation enables advanced path finding. Perception: Create game entities with a short-term memory and a vision component.

Create game entities with a short-term memory and a vision component. Trigger: Use triggers to generate dynamic actions in your game.

Use triggers to generate dynamic actions in your game. Fuzzy Logic: Make your game entities smarter with Yuka's fuzzy inference system.

Make your game entities smarter with Yuka's fuzzy inference system. JSON: Save and load the current state of your game by using a serialization/deserialization API based on JSON.

Yuka is a standalone library and independent of a particular 3D engine.

Documentation

You can find the Yuka documentation on the website.

Examples

We have several examples on the website. If you download the repository and execute npm install && npm start in the main directory, you can start a local server and check out the examples on your computer.

Chat

There is a Discord server if you want to chat about Yuka and game AI related topics.

Resources

We recommend the following books in order to get familiar with most of Yuka's concepts:

Programming Game AI by Example by Mat Buckland

3D Math Primer for Graphics and Game Development by Fletcher Dunn and Ian Parberry

License

Yuka is MIT licensed.