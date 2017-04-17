openbase logo
yuidocjs

by yui
0.10.2 (see all)

YUI Javascript Documentation Tool

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37.3K

GitHub Stars

888

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

55

Package

Dependencies

7

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

YUIDoc

YUI's JavaScript Documentation engine.

npm Version Build Status Dependency Status

Overview

YUIDoc is a Node.js application used at build time to generate API documentation for JavaScript code. YUIDoc is comment-driven and supports a wide range of JavaScript coding styles. The output of YUIDoc is API documentation formatted as a set of HTML pages including information about methods, properties, custom events and inheritance for JavaScript objects.

YUIDoc was originally written for the YUI Project; it uses YUI JavaScript and CSS in the generated files and it supports common YUI conventions like Custom Events. That said, it can be used easily and productively on non-YUI code.

Installation

npm install -g yuidocjs

Documentation

Contributing

Please see the CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

This software is free to use under the Yahoo Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.

