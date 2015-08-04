A revamped yuidoc theme with bootstrap.
Grab from npm via:
npm install yuidoc-bootstrap-theme
https://www.npmjs.org/package/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme
When running yuidoc from command line: -t : themedir -H : helper js file
Ex.
yuidoc -t _location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme -H _location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme/helpers/helpers.js
When running with grunt it is best to use this as a submodule.
Then under yuidoc.json options add:
"themedir" : _location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme,
"helpers" : [ _location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme/helpers/helpers.js ]
Ex.
{
"name": "Example",
"url": "www.example.com",
"version": "0.1.0",
"options": {
"paths": "_location to parse_",
"outdir": "build/docs",
"exclude": "lib,docs,build",
"themedir": "_location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme",
"helpers": ["_location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme/helpers/helpers.js"]
}
}