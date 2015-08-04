openbase logo
ybt

yuidoc-bootstrap-theme

by Kevin Lakotko
1.0.6

A revamped yuidoc theme with bootstrap

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

yuidoc-bootstrap-theme

A revamped yuidoc theme with bootstrap.

Grab from npm via:

 npm install yuidoc-bootstrap-theme

https://www.npmjs.org/package/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme

When running yuidoc from command line: -t : themedir -H : helper js file

Ex.

yuidoc -t _location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme -H _location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme/helpers/helpers.js

When running with grunt it is best to use this as a submodule.

Then under yuidoc.json options add:

"themedir" : _location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme,
"helpers" : [ _location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme/helpers/helpers.js ]

Ex.

{
    "name": "Example",
    "url": "www.example.com",
    "version": "0.1.0",
    "options": {
        "paths": "_location to parse_",
        "outdir": "build/docs",
        "exclude": "lib,docs,build",
        "themedir": "_location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme",
        "helpers": ["_location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme/helpers/helpers.js"]
    }
}

