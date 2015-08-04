A revamped yuidoc theme with bootstrap.

Grab from npm via:

npm install yuidoc-bootstrap-theme

https://www.npmjs.org/package/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme

When running yuidoc from command line: -t : themedir -H : helper js file

Ex.

yuidoc -t _location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme -H _location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme/helpers/helpers.js

When running with grunt it is best to use this as a submodule.

Then under yuidoc.json options add:

"themedir" : _location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme, "helpers" : [ _location_/yuidoc-bootstrap-theme/helpers/helpers .js ]

Ex.