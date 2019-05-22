openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

yuicompressor

by yui
2.4.8 (see all)

YUI Compressor

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.5K

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Minifiers

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

YUI Compressor - The Yahoo! JavaScript and CSS Compressor

The YUI Compressor is a JavaScript compressor which, in addition to removing comments and white-spaces, obfuscates local variables using the smallest possible variable name. This obfuscation is safe, even when using constructs such as 'eval' or 'with' (although the compression is not optimal in those cases) Compared to jsmin, the average savings is around 20%.

The YUI Compressor is also able to safely compress CSS files. The decision on which compressor is being used is made on the file extension (js or css)

Building

ant

Testing

./tests/suite.sh

Node.js Package

You can require compressor in a Node.js package and compress files and strings in async. It still uses Java under the hood

npm i yuicompressor


var compressor = require('yuicompressor');

compressor.compress('/path/to/file or String of JS', {
    //Compressor Options:
    charset: 'utf8',
    type: 'js',
    nomunge: true,
    'line-break': 80
}, function(err, data, extra) {
    //err   If compressor encounters an error, it's stderr will be here
    //data  The compressed string, you write it out where you want it
    //extra The stderr (warnings are printed here in case you want to echo them
});

Options:

  • charset // defaults to 'utf8'
  • type // defaults to 'js'
  • line-break
  • nomunge
  • preserve-semi
  • disable-optimizations

TODO

  • Better Docs
  • Help Pages

Build Status

Build Status

Global Options

-h, --help
    Prints help on how to use the YUI Compressor

--line-break
    Some source control tools don't like files containing lines longer than,
    say 8000 characters. The linebreak option is used in that case to split
    long lines after a specific column. It can also be used to make the code
    more readable, easier to debug (especially with the MS Script Debugger)
    Specify 0 to get a line break after each semi-colon in JavaScript, and
    after each rule in CSS.

--type js|css
    The type of compressor (JavaScript or CSS) is chosen based on the
    extension of the input file name (.js or .css) This option is required
    if no input file has been specified. Otherwise, this option is only
    required if the input file extension is neither 'js' nor 'css'.

--charset character-set
    If a supported character set is specified, the YUI Compressor will use it
    to read the input file. Otherwise, it will assume that the platform's
    default character set is being used. The output file is encoded using
    the same character set.

-o outfile

    Place output in file outfile. If not specified, the YUI Compressor will
    default to the standard output, which you can redirect to a file.
    Supports a filter syntax for expressing the output pattern when there are
    multiple input files.  ex:
        java -jar yuicompressor.jar -o '.css$:-min.css' *.css
    ... will minify all .css files and save them as -min.css

-v, --verbose
    Display informational messages and warnings.

JavaScript Only Options

--nomunge
    Minify only. Do not obfuscate local symbols.

--preserve-semi
    Preserve unnecessary semicolons (such as right before a '}') This option
    is useful when compressed code has to be run through JSLint (which is the
    case of YUI for example)

--disable-optimizations
    Disable all the built-in micro optimizations.

Notes

  • If no input file is specified, it defaults to stdin.

  • Supports wildcards for specifying multiple input files.

  • The YUI Compressor requires Java version >= 1.5.

  • It is possible to prevent a local variable, nested function or function argument from being obfuscated by using "hints". A hint is a string that is located at the very beginning of a function body like so: 

function fn (arg1, arg2, arg3) {
    "arg2:nomunge, localVar:nomunge, nestedFn:nomunge";

    ...
    var localVar;
    ...

    function nestedFn () {
        ....
    }

    ...
}

The hint itself disappears from the compressed file.

  • C-style comments starting with /*! are preserved. This is useful with comments containing copyright/license information. As of 2.4.8, the '!' is no longer dropped by YUICompressor. For example:
/*!
 * TERMS OF USE - EASING EQUATIONS
 * Open source under the BSD License.
 * Copyright 2001 Robert Penner All rights reserved.
 */

remains in the output, untouched by YUICompressor.

Modified Rhino Files

YUI Compressor uses a modified version of the Rhino library (http://www.mozilla.org/rhino/) The changes were made to support JScript conditional comments, preserved comments, unescaped slash characters in regular expressions, and to allow for the optimization of escaped quotes in string literals.

Copyright (c) 2013 Yahoo! Inc. All rights reserved. The copyrights embodied in the content of this file are licensed by Yahoo! Inc. under the BSD (revised) open source license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

svgo⚙️ Node.js tool for optimizing SVG files
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
13M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
35
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
5Performant
rpt
rollup-plugin-terserRollup plugin to minify generated bundle
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
imagemin[Unmaintained] Minify images seamlessly
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
gcc
gulp-clean-cssMinify css with clean-css.
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
219K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
gu
gulp-uglifyMinify files with UglifyJS
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
365K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
nm
node-minifyLight Node.js module that compress javascript, css and html files
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
13K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial