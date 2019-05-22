YUI Compressor - The Yahoo! JavaScript and CSS Compressor

The YUI Compressor is a JavaScript compressor which, in addition to removing comments and white-spaces, obfuscates local variables using the smallest possible variable name. This obfuscation is safe, even when using constructs such as 'eval' or 'with' (although the compression is not optimal in those cases) Compared to jsmin, the average savings is around 20%.

The YUI Compressor is also able to safely compress CSS files. The decision on which compressor is being used is made on the file extension (js or css)

Building

ant

Testing

./tests/suite .sh

Node.js Package

You can require compressor in a Node.js package and compress files and strings in async. It still uses Java under the hood

npm i yuicompressor

var compressor = require ( 'yuicompressor' ); compressor.compress( '/path/to/file or String of JS' , { charset : 'utf8' , type : 'js' , nomunge : true , 'line-break' : 80 }, function ( err, data, extra ) { });

Options:

charset // defaults to 'utf8'

// defaults to 'utf8' type // defaults to 'js'

// defaults to 'js' line-break

nomunge

preserve-semi

disable-optimizations

TODO

Better Docs

Help Pages

Build Status

Global Options

-h, --help Prints help on how to use the YUI Compressor --line-break Some source control tools don't like files containing lines longer than, say 8000 characters. The linebreak option is used in that case to split long lines after a specific column. It can also be used to make the code more readable, easier to debug (especially with the MS Script Debugger ) Specify 0 to get a line break after each semi-colon in JavaScript , and after each rule in CSS . -- type js|css The type of compressor ( JavaScript or CSS ) is chosen based on the extension of the input file name (.js or .css) This option is required if no input file has been specified. Otherwise , this option is only required if the input file extension is neither 'js' nor 'css' . --charset character-set If a supported character set is specified, the YUI Compressor will use it to read the input file. Otherwise , it will assume that the platform's default character set is being used. The output file is encoded using the same character set. -o outfile Place output in file outfile. If not specified, the YUI Compressor will default to the standard output, which you can redirect to a file. Supports a filter syntax for expressing the output pattern when there are multiple input files. ex: java -jar yuicompressor.jar -o '.css$:-min.css' *.css ... will minify all .css files and save them as -min.css -v, --verbose Display informational messages and warnings.

JavaScript Only Options

Minify only . Do not obfuscate local symbols. Preserve unnecessary semicolons (such as right before a '}' ) This option is useful when compressed code has to be run through JSLint (which is the case of YUI for example) Disable all the built- in micro optimizations.

Notes

If no input file is specified, it defaults to stdin.

Supports wildcards for specifying multiple input files.

The YUI Compressor requires Java version >= 1.5.

It is possible to prevent a local variable, nested function or function argument from being obfuscated by using "hints". A hint is a string that is located at the very beginning of a function body like so:

function fn (arg1, arg2, arg3) { "arg2:nomunge, localVar:nomunge, nestedFn:nomunge" ; ... var localVar; ... function nestedFn () { .... } ... }

The hint itself disappears from the compressed file.

C-style comments starting with /*! are preserved. This is useful with comments containing copyright/license information. As of 2.4.8, the '!' is no longer dropped by YUICompressor. For example:

remains in the output, untouched by YUICompressor.

Modified Rhino Files

YUI Compressor uses a modified version of the Rhino library (http://www.mozilla.org/rhino/) The changes were made to support JScript conditional comments, preserved comments, unescaped slash characters in regular expressions, and to allow for the optimization of escaped quotes in string literals.

Copyright And License

Copyright (c) 2013 Yahoo! Inc. All rights reserved. The copyrights embodied in the content of this file are licensed by Yahoo! Inc. under the BSD (revised) open source license.