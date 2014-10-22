YUI is a free, open source JavaScript and CSS framework for building richly interactive web applications. YUI is provided under a BSD license and is available on GitHub for forking and contribution.
This is the active working source tree for YUI 3. It contains work in progress toward the next YUI 3 releases and may be unstable.
We encourage you to use the latest source for evaluation purposes, testing new features and bug fixes, and to provide feedback on new functionality. Please refer to the "Latest Production Release" link above if you're looking for the latest stable release of YUI recommended for production use.
If you plan on contributing to YUI, please join and monitor the "Contributor Mailing List" listed above. Information about milestones and tree closures will be made available there.
YUI's development happens on five main branches. The following describes what each of these code branches represents:
live-docs: Represents the latest GA release of YUI, plus any
documentation-only updates. Any tweaks or additions to the docs for the
latest release happen on this branch, and they are reflected on the website.
master: (Read-only) Contains everything in
live-docs, plus code changes that will go
into the next YUI release. The code changes in
master are either bug fixes
or small changes which should not break API compatibility. Patch releases
will be cut from this branch; e.g. 3.6.x. All code in this branch has fully
passed all unit tests and should be stable.
3.x: (Read-only) Represents the next major YUI release; e.g. 3.7.0. This is an
integration branch which contains everything in
master, plus larger code
changes which will go into a future YUI release. The changes in
3.x
require a minor version increment before they are part of release, e.g.,
3.7.0. Preview Releases will be cut from this branch for developers to test
and evaluate. All code in this branch has fully passed all unit tests and should be stable.
dev-master and
dev-3.x: Current working branches containing code that
has not been through the CI process. Developers check their changes in to
these integration branches for the automated testing system to validate. Once they
are validated, the code is merged into
master and
3.x respectively. Never check in to
master or
3.x directly.
release-3.x.x: Short-lived release branches where code checkins are carefully
managed for extensive testing and release deployment.
The YUI source tree includes the following directories:
build: Built YUI source files. The built files are generated at
development time from the contents of the
src directory. The build step
generates debug files (unminified and with full comments and logging),
raw files (unminified, but without debug logging), and minified files
(suitable for production deployment and use).
src Raw unbuilt source code (JavaScript, CSS, image assets, ActionScript
files, etc.) for the library. Beginning with YUI 3.4.0, the
src directory
also contains all module-specific documentation, tests and examples. All
modifications to the library and its documentation should take place in
this directory.
git checkout -b myfeature upstream/master --no-track
live-docs,
dev-master, or
dev-3.x branch for review.
All changes should continue to be made on the feature branch; that way the pull request you submit will automatically update to include them. Make sure to keep the feature branch updated with the latest changes from master, so that they don't diverge during your development process.
git checkout -b myfeature dev-master
dev- branch and not
master or
3.x.
To build YUI components install Shifter (
npm -g install shifter)
and then simply run
shifter in that components directory.
Shifter also allows you to rebuild the entire YUI src tree:
cd yui3/src && shifter --walk